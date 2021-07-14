Logan and Dylan Morrow, twins who starred at Martin's Mill High School, signed to play basketball with Arlington Baptist University on Wednesday in Arlington.
The Morrows inked to play for new Patriots coach Bubba Jennings, a former Texas Tech standout.
The ceremony took place at the ABU gymnasium.
The Morrows were four-year lettermen for the Mustangs, leading MM to a four-year record of 118-11, including a 33-0 mark and a state-tournament appearance in the pandemic year of 2020.
The Patriots are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association, Southwest Region, Division II, and a member of the Association of Christian College Athletics.
The Patriots were 14-9 last year, advancing to the ACCA national tournament where they placed third. ABU was also in the NCCAA national tournament where the Patriots finished runner-up. Both tournaments were held in Joplin, Missouri.
Arlington Baptist University is the educational institution for the World Baptist Fellowship, which maintains its headquarters on the campus.