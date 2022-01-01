The Martin's Mill Mustangs finished third in the 62nd Caprock Basketball Classic in Lubbock.
The Mustangs won their first two games in the MCM Elegante Bracket — 86-36 over Meadow and 59-37 over Ropesville. They lost in the semifinals to Texline 59-41 before rallying and capturing the third-place game, a 66-54 win over Sunrise.
Alex Tyner of Martin's Mill earned all-tournament.
Against Sunrise, Jak Kinder led the Mustangs with 31 points, followed by Tyner (16), Blake Butcher (7), Elliot Hilliard (6), Dylan Benton (3) and Jose Perez (3).
In the win over Meadow, Kinder led the Mustangs with 32 points. He was followed by Tyner (19), Perez (12), Benton (10), Hilliard (8) and Butcher (5).
Against Ropesville, Tyner paced the way with 27 points. Also scoring for MM were Benton (12), Kinder (9), Butcher (7), Perez (2) and Hilliard (2).
In the semifinals, scoring for Martin's Mill were Kinder (17), Tyner (12), Perez (7), Hilliard (3) and Benton (2).
In the United Supermarkets Boys Bracket, Shallowater defeated Lubbock Christian in the final, 74-50. In the MCM Elegante Boys Bracket, Texline won over Abernathy, 46-42. In the third boys bracket Advanced Graphix, DeSoto won over Wolfforth Frendship, 57-56.