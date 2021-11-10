MARTIN'S MILL — Two sports — basketball and golf — that Martin's Mill High School has excelled was on full display on Wednesday.
Lady Mustangs — golfer Mia Nixon (Texas A&M University) and basketball player Jada Celsur (Texas Woman's University) — signed scholarships during a ceremony in the lobby of O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Family, friends, teachers, coaches and the entire first grade class, who Nixon mentors each day, were on hand for the ceremony.
Martin's Mill superintendent Scott Tyner, a former Oklahoma State punter, praised the hard work and dedication of Nixon and Celsur to their sport and in the classroom. He told the wide-eyed first-graders that they could reach this point some day.
NIXON
Before the athletes signed, he tried one of more recruiting pitch to persuade Nixon to go to Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Nixon stuck to her guns and signed with A&M, "A school I have always wanted to attend." She also noted her father, Kevin, was a 1995 Texas A&M graduate. Her mother, Cynthia, attended Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Nixon is a two-time state golf champion having won the Class 2A Tournament as a freshman and a junior. The 2020 state event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nixon, along with her brother Kevin II who won a bronze medal as a senior and is a freshman golfer at the University of Dallas, continued a string of 19 consecutive UIL state golf tournaments last May in which a Martin’s Mill golfer has participated. She hopes to win her third straight state title and continue the string MM linksters to state in the spring.
She won medalist honors by 17 strokes last spring.
"I want to thank God first and foremost; my parents who have sacrificed so much for me; and my brother who is a driving force," Nixon said.
Nixon, who wants to major in Kinesiology and minor in business, is ranked No. 2 in her class. She added she loved A&M for its "sense of community."
Texas A&M competes in the Southeastern Conference along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt as well as future schools, Oklahoma and Texas.
CELSUR
Celsur has earned letters each year in basketball and tennis. She was three-time all-region and three-time all-state honoree at Martin's Mill High School. During her career, she has played on one state championship and one state runner-up team, earning state tournament MVP honors in 2019, district MVP honors, the Offensive Player of the Year award, and two-time all-state tournament team honors.
"Jada is a tough, high IQ, and skilled point guard who makes others around her better and knows how to win," said Pioneer basketball coach Beth Jillson. "Her court vision, ability to create for others, and leadership abilities will be an asset for our team. We are thrilled to have Jada join the Pioneer family!"
She is a member of National Honor Society and plans to major in Kinesiology and would like to become a physical therapist.
Celsur other top two finalists were UT Tyler and Abilene Christian University.
Celsur said playing at powerhouse program like Martin's Mill has prepared her for college.
"The speed of the game and the level of instensity," Celsur said of the traits as a Lady Mustangs that will help her at the next level. "Plus, the amount of work we put in."
Celsur plans to major in Physical Therapy.
TWU is located in Denton. The Pioneers compete in the Lone Star Conference with UT Tyler, Angelo State, Arkansas-Fort Worth, Cameron, Eastern New Mexico, Lubbock Christian, Midwestern State, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edward's, St. Mary's, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M International, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin, West Texas A&M and Western New Mexico.