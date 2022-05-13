Martin’s Mill has hired Jay Bruce as its new head girls basketball coach.
Bruce will take over a program that has been to the state tournament 16 times — 15 times since 2006.
The Lady Mustangs have missed the state tournament just once (2020) since 2015. Martin’s Mill has won six state titles in girls basketball, including going back to back in 2018 and 2019.
Tommy Cross took over the program in 2015-16, leading the Lady Mustangs to six state tournaments in his seven years with two state titles. This past season, Martin’s Mill finished 36-4 and lost in the Class 2A semifinals to Stamford, 68-64.
Bruce was the head boys basketball coach at Slocum High School for seven seasons through 2011. Slocum went to the state tournament in 2009 and 2010. Slocum won the 2009 Class 1A Division 2 state title, defeating Nazareth, 45-27.
In 2010, Slocum lost to Nazareth in the Class 1A Division 2 semifinals, 57-48.
Current Bullard head girls basketball coach Kendell Redd was on those Slocum teams.
In Bruce’s final year at Slocum, the Mustangs lost to Tenaha in the area round, 51-42. Current Martin’s Mill superintendent Scott Tyner was at Tenaha at the time.
Bruce left coaching after 2011. In 2016, Bruce started Platinum Basketball, a girls basketball travel club.
“I loved my time with Platinum,” Bruce said. “That’s how I transitioned to the girls side. I knew a lot of East Texas kids who were looking for a summer team, so we started it up, and it grew from there.”
A lot of Martin’s Mill players have played for Platinum, including recent star Jada Celsur.
Mollie Daniel, who was the starting point guard on Martin’s Mill’s state championship teams in 2018 and 2019, also played for Platinum. Mollie Daniel is the younger sister of former Martin’s Mill standout Taylor Daniel, who is married to Bruce. They have two daughters, one who is about to enter kindergarten and a 1-year-old.
“I was married into the Martin’s Mill culture already,” Bruce said.
Taylor and Mollie’s sister, Joanna Daniel, who was coaching at Highland Park, will be joining the Martin’s Mill staff. Also joining the Martin’s Mill girls basketball staff will be Ryan Dollar, who was the head girls and boys basketball coach at Anson High School.
“I’m pumped up,” Bruce said. “I couldn’t be more excited. We have a great staff, all who are qualified to be the head coach. When watching us play or in practice, you’re going to see all of our staff involved. We’re going to be a well-coached team that plays with a ton of energy and has fun on the court and on the bench.”
So what led Bruce to get back into high school coaching after more than 10 years away?
“I wasn’t looking to get back in,” Bruce said. “I was not online looking for open jobs.”
But Martin’s Mill was looking for a new girls basketball coach, and athletic director and head boys basketball coach Greg Jenkins, along with Tyner, have known Bruce for a while and knew they had to at least take a chance.
“When we started looking to fill the job, we were looking for a fit,” Jenkins said. “We obviously knew that coaches from all over the state would be interested in the job. Jay and I go way back to when I was at Cayuga, and he was at Slocum. I thought it was a long shot, but I knew his wife was from here, and he has a little one starting kindergarten, so we decided to take a shot at one of the better coaches in the state.
“He was receptive from the get go. With our previous relationship and him having ties to Martin’s Mill, it made it a great fit. I think he trusts the staff and administration here. We are beyond blessed to be able to bring him on board. I think Jay is the perfect fit.”
Bruce said after talking to Jenkins and Tyner, he was ready to take on a new challenge
“I spent some time around Greg Jenkins and Scott Tyner at the state tournament and the last several months,” Bruce said. “I’ve known them from years ago and been friends with them. I have respect for them. They bring a certain amount of energy to the equation. They are my kind of guys. I like the idea of being on the same team as them.”
In 2010, Scott Tyler of the Palestine Herald-Press did a story on Jenkins and Bruce when they were at Cayuga and Slocum, respectively. Cayuga won the Class 1A Division 1 title that season.
“Jay is one of the most well respected coaches in the state,” Jenkins said at the time. “Slocum is lucky to have Jay Bruce.
“When I watch Jay’s team, the one thing I know is that you better beat them because they are not going to beat themselves. They are going to do everything right.”
And now, several years later, Bruce and Jenkins will be leading the basketball programs at Martin’s Mill.
Jenkins said Tony Wood, who was recently the head girls basketball coach at Brownsboro and spent this past year at Mineola, will be joining the boys staff at Martin’s Mill.