MARSHALL — Marshall’s homecoming game started off with a Jacksonville touchdown to give the Indians an early 7-0 lead, but the dance belonged to Marshall from that point on as the Mavericks scored 31 straight points before Jacksonville got back on the scoreboard as the game eventually finished with a final score of 64-21 in favor of Marshall.
Marshall now owns a winning record of 3-2 overall and 2-0 against district opponents. Jacksonville falls to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Despite the score, the Indians had more first downs than Marshall, 20-16. The Mavericks finished the night with 350 yards of total offense, 187 coming through the air and 163 on the ground.
JQ Davis had nine carries for 124 yards and two scores. Michael Olvera went 5-of-9 for 141 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jacorey Smith caught four passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Domar Roberson caught one pass for 79 yards and had one punt return for a touchdown.
Roberson also had one rushing touchdown while JQ Davis led Marshall’s ground attack with 9 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Quin Hawkins had two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Montana Warren also had two interceptions and Andrew Paul had one interception.
Jacksonville threw for 247 yards and rushed for 67 for a total of 314. Ryan McCown went 14-of-30 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Devin McCuin caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Tony Penson had six carries for 20 yards and one score.
The Indians struck first when McCown found McCuin in the end zone for a six-yard strike. Aaron Bergara tacked on the extra point to give Jacksonville a 7-0 lead with 7:17 left in the first quarter.
Marshall’s offense moved the ball down the field and found the end zone on a four-yard pass from Olvera to Smith. Buck Buchanan’s extra point tied up the game a 7-7 with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
The Mavericks took their first lead when Davis went the distance from 46 yards away. That gave Marshall 14-7 lead with 68 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Marshall scored 43 points in the second quarter. The Mavs were faced with fourth down and sent their field-goal unit out and an offsides penalty pushed them back five yards. That set up a 40-yard field goal from Buchanan to make the score 17-7.
The Indians were forced to punt. Domar Roberson was on the return and took it around midfield. He went backwards before cutting toward Marshall’s sideline and to the end zone to spread the Mavericks’ lead to 24-7 with 9:50 left in the second quarter.
McCown pass landed in the hands of Hawkins who took it the other way for a 40-yard pick-six. The extra point put Marshall up 31-14 with 9:28 remaining in the first half.
Jacksonville then found its first points since taking a 7-0 lead when McCown connected with McCuin for a 65-yard score to cut Marshall’s lead to 31-14.
Davis added a 56-yard touchdown run moments before Roberson cut the corner and scored on a one-yard run to make the score 50-14 with 5:37 left in the first half.
Olvera connected with Smith for a 27-yard score and the final points of the first half came on Hawkins’ second pick six of the night. The extra point was blocked and that made the score 57-14 with 1:57 left until halftime.
The second half was a running clock. Montana Warren intercepted a pass in Jacksonville territory but fumbled the ball back to the Indians. That set up a two-yard touchdown from Penson to make the score 57-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Marshall scored the final points of the night from five yards out to make the final score 64-21.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they travel to Texarkana to take on the Tigers. The Indians will go head-to-head at home against the Pine Tree Pirates.