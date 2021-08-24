A total of 100 players from 20 states have been chosen to play in the inaugural MLK All-Star Classic on Jan. 17, 2022 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Malakoff’s Duce Hart will be the lone East Texas representative in the event.
Hart is one of 10 players from Texas chosen to play in the game, joining players from Dallas Skyline, West Orange-Stark, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Manvel, Little Elm, Alief Hastings, Akins, Lamar Consolidated and Grand Prairie.
“It’s an honor to showcase these fine Texas high school players that have accepted our invitation to play in the First Inaugural MLK Day All-Star Games on MLK Day,” Gridiron University and MLK Day All-Star Classic founder Darry “Gator” Alton said.
Other states represented are Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
Alton said Hart played in GIU’s Ninth Grade All-Star Classic: Utah vs. the Nation.
“He’s a special young man,” Alton said. “He has that ‘it’ quality. If he was a little bigger, he would be on a lot more schools’ radar. He has a couple of scholarship offers already going into his senior year.
“When he touches the ball, he’s better than everyone else on the football field. It’s almost like he’s playing chess while the other kids are playing checkers. He’s a humble young man, but he’s also got a little flash to him. It’s been good to see him progress. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him go for more than 2,000 yards in his senior year.”
Hart, who is 5-9 and 170 pounds, rushed for 1,045 yards and 17 touchdowns on 148 carries last season. He finished with 1,235 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns.
Hart and the Malakoff Tigers open the 2021 season against Grandview at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Malakoff.
