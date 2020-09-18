NEW LONDON — Malakoff spotted West Rusk a touchdown lead then rolled off seven consecutive scores in a 49-7 victory over the Raiders Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
West Rusk (0-3) took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in 12 plays, and James Greenalch capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers responded with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Darion Peace to Jay Moseley to tie the game then took the lead 61 seconds later on an 11-yard run by Duce Hart with 3:30 remaining in the first.
Takeenan Langley added to the lead with a 1-yard run with 8:33 to go in the second quarter, and Peace finished off the first half with a hand in a pair of scores.
He had a 10-yard touchdown run with 3:40 to go then found Hart on a 60-yard screen pass and run to make it 35-7 at the break.
Peace completed 10 of 16 passes for 180 yards, while Hart ran for 104 yards on 10 carries in addition to the scoring catch.
Peace would add another touchdown in the third, a 10-yard strike to Riggin Smith, and Kannon Poteete ended the scoring with a 7-yard run with three minutes to go in the game.
Andon Mata threw for 76 yards for West Rusk, which ran just six plays in the second half due to the fourth quarter being played with a running clock.
The Raiders open District 9-3A Division II play Friday at Troup. Malakoff (2-2) opens District 8-3A Division I play against Eustace in Malakoff Sept. 25.