Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be awarded one Mulligan during his two rounds on Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier at The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
Not on the scorecard, though, but instead in the pairings. Teeing off with Romo at 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday will be Texas A&M University-Commerce sophomore Chance Mulligan. Also in the group is former Texas Christian University golfer Trevor Brown.
When the pairings were announced, Mulligan said he was playing golf with his friends at The Golf Club of Dallas, where he works during the summer.
“My mom (Missi Mulligan) sent me a picture of the pairings, and I was like oh my goodness, I’m playing with a celebrity, I’m playing with Tony Romo,” Mulligan said. “The first thing that hit me was excitement, assuming it’s the right Tony Romo. I have heard so much about him playing golf and entering a bunch of qualifiers after his NFL career, and I salute him for that.
“I played in a tournament last year with the guy from TCU (Brown), so it will be a fun day, given that I know him. And I know who Tony Romo is, but he may not know who I am.”
Mulligan was just starting high school when Romo was concluding his playing career. Growing up in Dallas, Mulligan said he wasn’t actually on the bandwagon for America’s Team.
“I wasn’t a particular Cowboys fan, but most of my family was, so we would have the game on every week,” Mulligan said. “My dad (Robert Mulligan) is a big Cowboys fan, and he will be out there later in the day, so he will get a kick out of it.”
Mulligan does have a favorite quarterback, though.
“I’m a lifelong Peyton Manning fan,” he said. “I grew up a Colts fan and then switched to being a Broncos fan when he went there. In fact, I am sitting in my bedroom right now, and I have a Peyton Manning Fathead on my wall. I’ve been sticking it out with the Broncos the last couple of years, but it’s been a struggle.”
Manning has had some notable golf appearances, including playing “The Match II” with Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and “The Match III” with Phil Mickelson, Steph Curry and Charles Barkley.
But on Wednesday, it will be Romo that will be playing alongside Mulligan.
“I want to let Tony play his game and not try to fan boy over him, but I’m sure we will have conversations walking down the fairways,” Mulligan said. “If I ask for a photo, I’ll try to do it when we are warming up. Because once I’m on the tee, it’s go time.
“I’ve been working on my mental game a lot the last couple of months. It will be my first experience playing in front of a crowd. I’m not sure how much of a crowd to expect, but being with Tony, I know there will be fans and photographers. I want to just to my game and trust it. I’ve been playing pretty well this summer, so I’m looking forward to have people to play in front off. I look forward to putting on a good show and give the people something to watch other than just Tony. Hopefully I can play well and get my name out there.”
And what a name it is.
Mulligan is a golf term that means an extra stroke allowed after a poor shot, not counted on the scorecard.
“Every tournament I go to, they look at my last name and say, ‘Mulligan, I bet you haven’t heard that before,’” he said. “I understand the responsibilities that go with it.”
In Wednesday’s two rounds at the US Amateur Qualifier, he hopes to make every shot count.
“My goal is to get off to a hot start with the first 18,” Mulligan said. “It should be a little easier in the morning, so I want to jump out of the gate and put up a good number. I want to compete and am looking to get a spot. Obviously, I won’t thrash myself if I don’t, but the goal is to go get a spot. I want to put up two solid rounds and let the field shoot what they’re going to shoot. My other goal is to finish. I know some people might quit if they don’t play well the first round and as it gets hotter in the afternoon, so I want to get off to a good start and finish strong.”
Three golfers earn spots in the 121st United States Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
This will be Mulligan’s first U.S. Amateur qualifier. He competed in a Texas Amateur qualifier earlier in June and said he shot a 69 before losing in the second hole of a playoff.
Mulligan said he and his father visited The Tempest about three weeks ago for a practice round. Joining Mulligan and his father were his friend Rhett Sellers and Sellers’ father. Sellers, of Longview, is a former standout at the Trinity School of Texas who currently plays at Rutgers University.
“I was impressed with the place,” Mulligan said. “There are some good holes. It made me look forward to it even more because I had never been out there.”