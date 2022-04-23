A number of East Texans will be joining Tyler Legacy sophomore Audrey Deatherage in the Alamo City for the UIL Tennis State Championships.
The tournament begins on Tuesday in the San Antonio area with the quarterfinals and semifinals. There will be three different sites during the first day of competition — Northside Tennis Center (12205 Leslie Road, Helotes, 78023) (5A, 6A); Annmarie Tennis Center (7001 Culebra Road, San Antonio, 78238) (3A, 4A); and Blossum Tennis Center (12002 Jones Maltsberger Road, San Antonio, 78216) (1A, 2A).
Wednesday's finals will be played at Blossum Tennis Center (1A, 2A, 3A) and Northside Tennis Center (4A, 5A, 6A).
Deatherage is competing in the Class 6A girls singles. Her quarterfinal match is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday against Austin Westlake's Chloe Zeng. The semifinal match will follow at 3:15 p.m. The final is at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
In Class 4A Boys Singles, Lindale's Emilio Rodriguez and Longview Spring Hill's Zach Couch are competing.
Rodriguez, the runner-up to Couch in the Region II Tournament, meets Ian Williams of Center, while Couch takes on Brodie Reed of Lake Belton. The quarterfinals matches are set for 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. The semifinals will follow at 3:15 p.m. and the final is slated for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
In 4A Boys Doubles, the Center team of Levi Rodriguez and Lance Hollway meets Wimberley's Cooper Doss and John Moore at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
In 4A Girls Doubles, Wills Point, Lindale and Center have teams. Their quarterfinal matches are set for 10:30 a.m.
Wills Point's Sawyer Sewell and Kristyn Dunn meet the Center squad of Emilee Elliott and Sarah Scull.
Lindale's Breanna Taylor and Taegan Michel are scheduled to play the Bellville duo of Ally Okonski and Jordan Schroeder.
In 4A Mixed Doubles, Wills Point and Bullard will be represented. The Wills Point team of Grace Malone and Jacob Daniell will tangle with Fredericksburg's Bella Rodriguez and Jorge Lopez. The Bullard team of Maddi Majors and Clark Gunn will take on the Wimberley pair of Ella Malone and Peyton Anderson. The matches are scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill team of Braden Buchanan and Vincent Rodriguez meets the Ingram Moore team of Ashton Palacio and Patrick Lambert in Class 3A boys doubles at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
In Class 3A girls singles, Queen City's Clare Wong meets Madeline Inman of Lago Vista at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Edgewood has two girls doubles teams in 3A. Meredith Baker and Gracie Cates plays Peaster's Bailey Gilbert and Perla Dunn and Lady Bulldogs' Brooklyn McPherson and Tristan Smith meet Wall's Avery Jameson and Andie McCasland. Both QF matches are set for 8 a.m.
In 3A Mixed Doubles, White Oak's Reese Saccoccio and Jacob Gibbs meet the Little River Academy team of Amelia Powell and Parker Fossett at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
In 2A Boys Doubles, the Woden team of Pedro Jimenez and Jose Velasco will meet Mason's Jay Ahlschwede and Bailan Kerr at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in girls singles, Woden's Elizabeth Moreau meets Katy Rhea Tedder of Mason.
TICKETS
The UIL will have a 1-Day Pass and 2-Day Tournament Pass available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY. Please be aware that the 2022 UIL Tennis State Championships will be played at multiple sites. Sites for 1 Day Pass must be designated at time of purchase. To verify which site your school is on, please visit the State Tournament schedule: https://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state.
To purchase tickets please do the following:
Click the link: https://nisd.net/athletics/high-school-tickets
Click the "View events by School" tab
Find the option "UIL Hosted Events"
Select the tickets you need to purchase
1-Day Pass ($15) (individuals age 2+ will need to purchase a ticket); 2-Day Tournament Pass ($25).