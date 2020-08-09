APTOPIX PGA Championship Golf

Collin Morikawa holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park on Sunday in San Francisco.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

SAN FRANCISCO — The shot will be remembered as one of the best under pressure that hardly anyone witnessed. It made Collin Morikawa a major champion Sunday in a thrill-a-minute PGA Championship that not many will forget.

Morikawa hit driver on the 294-yard 16th hole that was perfect in flight and even better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all but clinched victory on a most quiet Sunday afternoon at Harding Park.

In the first major without spectators, the 23-year-old Californian finished with a bang.

“I was hoping for a really good bounce and got it,” he said. “I hit a really good putt, and now we’re here.”

He closed with a 6-under 64, the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years, for a two-shot victory over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson, two of 10 players who had a chance on the back nine.

Morikawa was among seven players tied for the lead, as wild as any Sunday in a major. He took the lead when he chipped in for birdie from 40 feet short of the 14th green. And then he delivered the knockout with one swing along the shores of Lake Merced,

The COVID-19 pandemic that moved the PGA Championship from May to August was allowed to be played only if spectators were not allowed. But there was one person who won’t forget what he saw.

Casey, with his first good shot at winning a major, birdied the 16th to tie Morikawa for the lead. Standing on the tee at the par-3 17th, he looked back and saw the ball roll toward the cup.

“What a shot,” was all Casey could say. “Nothing you can do but tip you cap to that. Collin had taken on that challenge and pulled it off. That’s what champions do.”

Golf’s latest major champion was still in the vicinity of Harding Park just over a year ago, finishing up his degree at California and his All-American career, part of a new cast of young stars in a sport filled with them.

He only played Harding Park about a dozen times while in college, but never set up with rough like this or with the tees all the way back.

Now he has three PGA Tour victories and is No. 5 in the world, taking his place among the young stars by beating a cast of world-class players on the public course in San Francisco.

For Johnson, it was another major that got away. He had a one-shot lead and didn’t do too much wrong on the day except for not keeping it in the fairway for better chances of birdie. He drove into the hazard on the 16th and chipped in for birdie when it was too late, and a birdie on the 18th gave him a 68 and a tie for second.

It was his fifth runner-up finish in a major — his only title is the 2016 U.S. Open — and his second straight runner-up in the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka proved to be all talk. He looked at the crowded leaderboard on Saturday night and didn’t see anyone with his experience of four major championships, even dishing on Johnson because he has “only won one.”

Koepka didn’t make a birdie until the 12th hole. He went from two shots behind to a 74, tying for 29th.

“It’s my first bad round in a major in a while,” said Koepka, who said he spent the back nine mostly trying to cheer on Casey and his bid to win a first major at age 43.

Youth rules these days.

Morikawa finished at 13-under 267, and left so many others wondering how close they came.

Matthew Wolff, who grew up with Morikawa in Southern California and turned pro last summer with him, shot a 65 and joined Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler of Dallas at 10-under 270.

Cameron Champ, among eight players who had a share of the lead at some point, lost momentum with a double bogey at the turn. DeChambeau dropped two shots at the turn and never caught up until it was too late.

Morikawa, in only his 28th start as a pro and his second major, played bogey-free. His only mistake was at the end, when it was time to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy, the heaviest of the four major trophies. The lid came off and tumbled to the grass as Morikawa’s eyes bulged.

If that was his only mistake, consider it a good day. A major day.---

PGA Tour PGA Championship Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At TPC Harding Park

San Francisco

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,251; Par: 72

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Final Round

Collin Morikawa (600), $1,980,000 69-69-65-64_267

Paul Casey (270), $968,000 68-67-68-66_269

Dustin Johnson (270), $968,000 69-67-65-68_269

Jason Day (115), $404,350 65-69-70-66_270

Bryson DeChambeau (115), $404,350 68-70-66-66_270

Tony Finau (115), $404,350 67-70-67-66_270

Scottie Scheffler (115), $404,350 66-71-65-68_270

Matthew Wolff (115), $404,350 69-68-68-65_270

Justin Rose (88), $295,600 66-68-70-67_271

Cameron Champ (77), $252,123 71-64-67-70_272

Joel Dahmen (77), $252,123 69-68-68-67_272

Xander Schauffele (77), $252,123 66-70-69-67_272

Daniel Berger (63), $192,208 67-67-70-69_273

Si Woo Kim (63), $192,208 69-68-68-68_273

Jon Rahm (63), $192,208 70-69-68-66_273

Patrick Reed (63), $192,208 68-70-69-66_273

Haotong Li, $156,500 67-65-73-69_274

Brendon Todd (56), $156,500 65-70-72-67_274

Harris English (51), $134,000 69-71-69-66_275

Lanto Griffin (51), $134,000 68-68-71-68_275

Kevin Kisner (51), $134,000 67-73-68-67_275

Byeong Hun An (40), $94,571 72-69-71-64_276

Hideki Matsuyama (40), $94,571 70-67-69-70_276

Alex Noren (40), $94,571 67-69-73-67_276

Victor Perez, $94,571 70-69-69-68_276

Ian Poulter (40), $94,571 73-68-66-69_276

Adam Scott (40), $94,571 68-70-70-68_276

Brendan Steele (40), $94,571 66-71-72-67_276

Tommy Fleetwood (31), $69,500 70-64-70-73_277

Brooks Koepka (31), $69,500 66-68-69-74_277

Doc Redman (31), $69,500 73-67-70-67_277

Harold Varner III (31), $69,500 72-66-69-70_277

Dylan Frittelli (25), $57,500 70-67-70-71_278

Viktor Hovland (25), $57,500 68-71-73-66_278

Rory McIlroy (25), $57,500 70-69-71-68_278

Louis Oosthuizen (25), $57,500 70-71-70-67_278

Bud Cauley (19), $45,000 66-71-73-69_279

Russell Henley (19), $45,000 71-69-71-68_279

Nate Lashley (19), $45,000 69-70-70-70_279

Webb Simpson (19), $45,000 71-68-68-72_279

Justin Thomas (19), $45,000 71-70-68-70_279

Tiger Woods (19), $45,000 68-72-72-67_279

Abraham Ancer (12), $31,594 69-70-72-69_280

Patrick Cantlay (12), $31,594 73-68-66-73_280

Billy Horschel (12), $31,594 69-71-71-69_280

Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $31,594 66-68-72-74_280

Keith Mitchell (12), $31,594 68-72-68-72_280

Ryan Palmer (12), $31,594 74-66-76-64_280

Cameron Smith (12), $31,594 71-69-70-70_280

Bernd Wiesberger, $31,594 68-68-70-74_280

Mark Hubbard (8), $24,000 70-71-70-70_281

Kurt Kitayama, $24,000 68-72-70-71_281

Luke List (8), $24,000 72-69-70-70_281

Adam Long (8), $24,000 73-68-72-68_281

Joost Luiten, $24,000 71-68-73-69_281

Brandt Snedeker (8), $24,000 72-66-72-71_281

Erik van Rooyen, $24,000 71-70-74-66_281

Adam Hadwin (5), $21,338 68-71-70-73_282

Brian Harman (5), $21,338 68-71-71-72_282

Tom Hoge (5), $21,338 72-68-72-70_282

Mackenzie Hughes (5), $21,338 73-68-69-72_282

Denny McCarthy (5), $21,338 70-69-70-73_282

Charl Schwartzel (5), $21,338 73-68-68-73_282

Kevin Streelman (5), $21,338 69-70-73-70_282

Gary Woodland (5), $21,338 67-72-73-70_282

Emiliano Grillo (4), $20,000 70-70-70-73_283

Shane Lowry (4), $20,000 68-72-69-74_283

Robert MacIntyre, $20,000 73-67-74-69_283

Rory Sabbatini (4), $20,000 71-70-72-70_283

Sepp Straka (4), $20,000 70-71-71-71_283

Danny Lee (3), $19,350 69-71-74-70_284

Phil Mickelson (3), $19,350 72-69-70-73_284

Jordan Spieth (3), $19,350 73-68-76-67_284

Bubba Watson (3), $19,350 70-71-73-70_284

J.T. Poston (3), $19,050 67-74-75-70_286

Chez Reavie (3), $19,050 71-70-75-70_286

Jim Herman (3), $18,850 71-69-72-75_287

Matt Wallace (3), $18,850 71-70-74-72_287

Sung Kang (2), $18,700 70-71-76-73_290

