SAN FRANCISCO — The shot will be remembered as one of the best under pressure that hardly anyone witnessed. It made Collin Morikawa a major champion Sunday in a thrill-a-minute PGA Championship that not many will forget.
Morikawa hit driver on the 294-yard 16th hole that was perfect in flight and even better when it landed, hopping onto the green and rolling to 7 feet for an eagle that all but clinched victory on a most quiet Sunday afternoon at Harding Park.
In the first major without spectators, the 23-year-old Californian finished with a bang.
“I was hoping for a really good bounce and got it,” he said. “I hit a really good putt, and now we’re here.”
He closed with a 6-under 64, the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years, for a two-shot victory over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson, two of 10 players who had a chance on the back nine.
Morikawa was among seven players tied for the lead, as wild as any Sunday in a major. He took the lead when he chipped in for birdie from 40 feet short of the 14th green. And then he delivered the knockout with one swing along the shores of Lake Merced,
The COVID-19 pandemic that moved the PGA Championship from May to August was allowed to be played only if spectators were not allowed. But there was one person who won’t forget what he saw.
Casey, with his first good shot at winning a major, birdied the 16th to tie Morikawa for the lead. Standing on the tee at the par-3 17th, he looked back and saw the ball roll toward the cup.
“What a shot,” was all Casey could say. “Nothing you can do but tip you cap to that. Collin had taken on that challenge and pulled it off. That’s what champions do.”
Golf’s latest major champion was still in the vicinity of Harding Park just over a year ago, finishing up his degree at California and his All-American career, part of a new cast of young stars in a sport filled with them.
He only played Harding Park about a dozen times while in college, but never set up with rough like this or with the tees all the way back.
Now he has three PGA Tour victories and is No. 5 in the world, taking his place among the young stars by beating a cast of world-class players on the public course in San Francisco.
For Johnson, it was another major that got away. He had a one-shot lead and didn’t do too much wrong on the day except for not keeping it in the fairway for better chances of birdie. He drove into the hazard on the 16th and chipped in for birdie when it was too late, and a birdie on the 18th gave him a 68 and a tie for second.
It was his fifth runner-up finish in a major — his only title is the 2016 U.S. Open — and his second straight runner-up in the PGA Championship.
Brooks Koepka proved to be all talk. He looked at the crowded leaderboard on Saturday night and didn’t see anyone with his experience of four major championships, even dishing on Johnson because he has “only won one.”
Koepka didn’t make a birdie until the 12th hole. He went from two shots behind to a 74, tying for 29th.
“It’s my first bad round in a major in a while,” said Koepka, who said he spent the back nine mostly trying to cheer on Casey and his bid to win a first major at age 43.
Youth rules these days.
Morikawa finished at 13-under 267, and left so many others wondering how close they came.
Matthew Wolff, who grew up with Morikawa in Southern California and turned pro last summer with him, shot a 65 and joined Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler of Dallas at 10-under 270.
Cameron Champ, among eight players who had a share of the lead at some point, lost momentum with a double bogey at the turn. DeChambeau dropped two shots at the turn and never caught up until it was too late.
Morikawa, in only his 28th start as a pro and his second major, played bogey-free. His only mistake was at the end, when it was time to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy, the heaviest of the four major trophies. The lid came off and tumbled to the grass as Morikawa’s eyes bulged.
If that was his only mistake, consider it a good day. A major day.---
Collin Morikawa (600), $1,980,000 69-69-65-64_267
Paul Casey (270), $968,000 68-67-68-66_269
Dustin Johnson (270), $968,000 69-67-65-68_269
Jason Day (115), $404,350 65-69-70-66_270
Bryson DeChambeau (115), $404,350 68-70-66-66_270
Tony Finau (115), $404,350 67-70-67-66_270
Scottie Scheffler (115), $404,350 66-71-65-68_270
Matthew Wolff (115), $404,350 69-68-68-65_270
Justin Rose (88), $295,600 66-68-70-67_271
Cameron Champ (77), $252,123 71-64-67-70_272
Joel Dahmen (77), $252,123 69-68-68-67_272
Xander Schauffele (77), $252,123 66-70-69-67_272
Daniel Berger (63), $192,208 67-67-70-69_273
Si Woo Kim (63), $192,208 69-68-68-68_273
Jon Rahm (63), $192,208 70-69-68-66_273
Patrick Reed (63), $192,208 68-70-69-66_273
Haotong Li, $156,500 67-65-73-69_274
Brendon Todd (56), $156,500 65-70-72-67_274
Harris English (51), $134,000 69-71-69-66_275
Lanto Griffin (51), $134,000 68-68-71-68_275
Kevin Kisner (51), $134,000 67-73-68-67_275
Byeong Hun An (40), $94,571 72-69-71-64_276
Hideki Matsuyama (40), $94,571 70-67-69-70_276
Alex Noren (40), $94,571 67-69-73-67_276
Victor Perez, $94,571 70-69-69-68_276
Ian Poulter (40), $94,571 73-68-66-69_276
Adam Scott (40), $94,571 68-70-70-68_276
Brendan Steele (40), $94,571 66-71-72-67_276
Tommy Fleetwood (31), $69,500 70-64-70-73_277
Brooks Koepka (31), $69,500 66-68-69-74_277
Doc Redman (31), $69,500 73-67-70-67_277
Harold Varner III (31), $69,500 72-66-69-70_277
Dylan Frittelli (25), $57,500 70-67-70-71_278
Viktor Hovland (25), $57,500 68-71-73-66_278
Rory McIlroy (25), $57,500 70-69-71-68_278
Louis Oosthuizen (25), $57,500 70-71-70-67_278
Bud Cauley (19), $45,000 66-71-73-69_279
Russell Henley (19), $45,000 71-69-71-68_279
Nate Lashley (19), $45,000 69-70-70-70_279
Webb Simpson (19), $45,000 71-68-68-72_279
Justin Thomas (19), $45,000 71-70-68-70_279
Tiger Woods (19), $45,000 68-72-72-67_279
Abraham Ancer (12), $31,594 69-70-72-69_280
Patrick Cantlay (12), $31,594 73-68-66-73_280
Billy Horschel (12), $31,594 69-71-71-69_280
Michael Lorenzo-Vera, $31,594 66-68-72-74_280
Keith Mitchell (12), $31,594 68-72-68-72_280
Ryan Palmer (12), $31,594 74-66-76-64_280
Cameron Smith (12), $31,594 71-69-70-70_280
Bernd Wiesberger, $31,594 68-68-70-74_280
Mark Hubbard (8), $24,000 70-71-70-70_281
Kurt Kitayama, $24,000 68-72-70-71_281
Luke List (8), $24,000 72-69-70-70_281
Adam Long (8), $24,000 73-68-72-68_281
Joost Luiten, $24,000 71-68-73-69_281
Brandt Snedeker (8), $24,000 72-66-72-71_281
Erik van Rooyen, $24,000 71-70-74-66_281
Adam Hadwin (5), $21,338 68-71-70-73_282
Brian Harman (5), $21,338 68-71-71-72_282
Tom Hoge (5), $21,338 72-68-72-70_282
Mackenzie Hughes (5), $21,338 73-68-69-72_282
Denny McCarthy (5), $21,338 70-69-70-73_282
Charl Schwartzel (5), $21,338 73-68-68-73_282
Kevin Streelman (5), $21,338 69-70-73-70_282
Gary Woodland (5), $21,338 67-72-73-70_282
Emiliano Grillo (4), $20,000 70-70-70-73_283
Shane Lowry (4), $20,000 68-72-69-74_283
Robert MacIntyre, $20,000 73-67-74-69_283
Rory Sabbatini (4), $20,000 71-70-72-70_283
Sepp Straka (4), $20,000 70-71-71-71_283
Danny Lee (3), $19,350 69-71-74-70_284
Phil Mickelson (3), $19,350 72-69-70-73_284
Jordan Spieth (3), $19,350 73-68-76-67_284
Bubba Watson (3), $19,350 70-71-73-70_284
J.T. Poston (3), $19,050 67-74-75-70_286
Chez Reavie (3), $19,050 71-70-75-70_286
Jim Herman (3), $18,850 71-69-72-75_287
Matt Wallace (3), $18,850 71-70-74-72_287
Sung Kang (2), $18,700 70-71-76-73_290