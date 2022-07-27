First-round leader Ryan Grider followed with a solid score of 4-under 66 on Wednesday to maintain the top spot after 36 holes of the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open in Tyler.
Grider, a former Baylor Bear golfer who resides in Lewisville, has a score of 11-under 129 in the event played at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. He had a first-round score of 63 on Tuesday.
Scotland’s James Ross, who resides in Spring after attending the University of Houston, is three strokes back of Grider at 8-under 132 (67-65).
“I figured on hole 10 after hitting a bad drive that this round could kind of go two ways,” Grider said. “I could either recover from it, stay positive and get back on track or let (bad shots) turn me around. I was lucky enough to hit some good shots coming in … and just made a couple putts.”
Grider was able to recover from a double bogey on the 516 yard, par 4, seventh hole after hitting his approach shot in the water. He steadied himself making par on hole Nos. 8 and 9 and then made four birdies on the back nine.
The 72-hole stroke play event runs through Friday. Third round tee-times will begin on the first and 10th holes at 8 a.m. Thursday. The championship purse is $200,250.
There is a four-way tie for third at 7-under 133 — Jake McCory, Deer Park, 66-67; Grant Schroeder, Conroe, 67-66; Luke Long, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 67-66; and Ryan Baca, Sugar Land, 68-65.
Baca is also a Baylor Bear and was coached there under former BU coach and current Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo improved during the second round with a 1-over 71, but missed the cut of 1-under 140. Competing as an amateur, Romo said his back felt much better on Wednesday. He finished at 8-over 148.
Some 59 golfers made the cut out of the field of 156.
The tourney features two additional divisions, Low Amateur and Low PGA Professional.
Four amateurs made the cut including Holden Wisener, who recently won the 113th Texas Amateur held last month at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. The SMU linkster leads the amateurs with a 4-under 136 (67-69). Other amateurs making the cut were Trevor Bailey of New Braunfels (65-74—138), Cody Winkler of McKinney (69-70—139) and Dallas Hankamer of Temple (72-68—140). Bailey is the graduate assistant golf coach at The University of the Incarnate Word. Winkler is a member of the Louisiana-Monroe golf team and Hankamer is a member of the Texas A&M golf team.
JJ Killeen, a former TCU golfer who now resides in Lubbock, leads the Low PGA Pro race with a 6-under 134 (67-67). Overall he is tied for seventh. Killeen will be the head pro at the Red Feather Golf and Social Club, which is currently under construction, in Lubbock. Other Low PGA pros to make the cut were Spencer Dillard of Frisco (70-68—138) and Brian Norman of McKinney (68-72—140).
Golfers with local ties making the cut were Sam Fidone, formerly of Lufkin and now of Irving (T33, 69-69—138); and Blake Elliott of Bullard (T41, 65-74—139).
Other area golfers and their scores were Logan Lockwood, Van, 70-71—141; Chapman Herwood, Tyler, 72-72—144; amateur Adam Renfroe, Tyler, 72-74—146; and Alex Motes, Sulphur Springs, 77-71—148.
There is no admission charge to the tournament.
The Cascades is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709).
Fans will see signs where to park, near All Saints Episcopal School’s Mewbourne Field. A shuttle will take the fans to the course and a return to the parking lot.