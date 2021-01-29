JACKSONVILLE — After trailing by a point at halftime, Jacksonville came out in the second half and got back on track to defeat Tyler High, 45-37, on Friday night at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The third quarter proved to be the difference maker as the Maidens outscored Tyler, 14-6, in the period to take a 27-20 lead into the final frame.
Nevertheless, the Lions matched strides with Jacksonville for most of the segment.
A 16-footer by Kamora Jackson at the 2:40 mark of the third pulled Tyler to within two, 22-20.
The Maidens closed down the quarter on a 5-0 run, after a shot off of the glass by Brooke Hornbuckle and a 3-pointer from Grace Abercrombie.
Jacksonville then went on a 10-3 run to open the fourth to take what was the first of three 14-point leads by the Maidens in the final four minutes.
Jackson exploded for six-straight points in the final 1:43 to get the Tyler deficit down to single digits.
Jackson led her team in scoring by sinking 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Kierstyn Ross and Kassidy Hogg added eight points apiece for the Lady Lions.
Ross led Tyler in the rebounding department with eight.
Abercrombie, a College of Charleston signee, finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Maidens.
Tyler (8-13, 1-7 in District 16-5A) will host Lufkin at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Second-place Jacksonville (6-2 16-5A) will travel to Nacogdoches on Tuesday, where a 6:30 p.m. tip off is scheduled.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Tyler 38, Jacksonville 28