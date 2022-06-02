Patrick Mahomes and his partner Josh Allen brought the energy and the fans to Capitol One's The Match VI on Wednesday, but Aaron Rodgers hit a clutch putt to win the 12-hole exhibition event for himself and teammate Tom Brady at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
With the two teams tied after 11 holes, Rodgers drained about a 15-foot putt for the win. Before the Green Bay Packers quarterback connected on the winner, Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, nearly sank an 80-foot putt.
It was the first win for Brady, who entered 0-2 in these exhibition matches.
Mahomes also won the long drive contest, which resulted in $400,000 being donated to Feeding America.
Brady and Rogers took a 2-up lead after two holes, but Mahomes, the Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, got his irons working, including some backspin on his shots.
Mahomes and Allen won the third hole to pull within one, and neither team led by more than one the rest of the way.
On the green, Mahomes used his magic by draining putt after putt.
The young QBs eventually went ahead on the eighth hole. Brady then hit a putt to tie the match on the 10th hole.
Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman was on the broadcasting team along with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and J.J.Watt.
The exhibition was for a good cause, raising enough money to donate 10,258,000 meals for Feeding America.
Wednesday marked the sixth edition of The Match overall but the first that did not include any professional golfers. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have all been involved, as have Peyton Manning, Rodgers and Brady over the past few years.
Mahomes and Allen were new to the party, but they certainly entertained and brought a ton of fans out with Chiefs Kingdom and Bills Mafia both well-represented.