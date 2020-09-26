WACO — Craig Hurlbert from Magnolia is 18 holes away from his fifth amateur victory of the year. He says the key for him to win the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur on Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club is to think inside the box.
Despite missing a couple of short putts at the end of his round on Saturday, Hurlbert posted a 3-over-par 73 in the second round of the 54-hole major championship. Combined with his strong 69 in Friday’s opening round, Hurlbert sits at 2-over 142 overall, two shots clear of the field. The No. 1-ranked senior amateur in the country said Saturday’s swirling winds made playing conditions tough.
As for his Sunday strategy, it’s a simple routine that has worked for him four times this year. The process yielded Hurlbert trophies at the Old Corkscrew Senior Championship, Gateway Senior Invitational, Montana State Senior Amateur and the Golfweek Senior Match Play.
“I just have to play like I’m playing with my friends back home,” said Hurlbert, a 58-year-old venture capitalist. “I just have to stick to my routine. Because inside that box of my routine, it’s the same whether I’m in the final round here or you and I are playing on a Monday morning somewhere. It’s all about the routine and keeping things simple.”
Second place belongs to Westworth Village’s Hollis Sullivan, who turned in the round of the day. The 63-year-old veteran amateur who works in the energy business battled through the stiff breezes to roll in five birdies for a 2-under 68. The low score rocketed him 37 spots up the leaderboard. Sullivan was T39 after his 76 in Round 1.
East Texans earning the cut include former Jacksonville mayor Dick Stone, now a resident of Eagle’s Bluff Country Club, birdied No. 18 to make the cut. He had a 74 on Saturday after his opening round of 80 for a 36-hole total of 154. Stone is tied for 48th.
Other area players making the cut were: T8, Chuck Gardner, Texarkana, 73-74—147; and T37, Richard Wingfield, Chandler, 78-74—152.
Tyler’s Jerry Hudgins missed the cut by one shot, carding a 155 (78-77). Other area players were Mike Custer, Tyler (78-80—158); Bruce Smith, Longview (83-78—161); Mark Echols, Diana (80-83—163); David McElveen, Bullard (84-79—163); and David Starrett, Tyler (78-85—163).