The Madams of Mayhem East Texas roller derby team will host a bout against the Spindletop Roller Girls from Beaumont on Saturday.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Flores Center (11237 FM14, Tyler). The doors will open at 6 p.m.
General admission is $10. Suicide seats are $15. Kids 12 and under are free. There is a $2 cooler charge (no glass allowed).
Part of the proceeds will go to MMIW (Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women).
There will also be an after party from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at ETX Brewing Company.
Tickets can be purchased at mayhemrollerderby.ticketspice.com/mayhem-vs-spindletop.