Bishop Gorman picked up a win on the opening day of the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament, holding off Emory Rains by a score of 35-31 Thursday morning at Haddad Gymnasium.
Gorman committed 30 turnovers and allowed 17 offensive rebounds, but the Lady Crusaders used their defense to create 27 turnovers and made it difficult for Rains to score all game.
Gorman freshman Kate Cleofe got the game started with a 3-pointer. With Gorman leading 7-5 after a layup from Elizabeth Mahfood, Rains’ Caliegh Piles answered to tie the score at 7. Maria Kariampuzha then connected from downtown to give Gorman a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
Gorman extended the run to 9-0 in the second quarter and held Rains scoreless for a more than nine-minute stretch. Rains got a basket from Natalie Esquibel with 1:12 left in the first half before the Lady Crusaders answered with a three from Jailynn Lee and a putback by Taylor Wood in the final minute to lead 21-9 at halftime.
After Madi Skaggs opened the third quarter with two free throws, Gorman got a bucket by Mahfood and a triple from Taylor Wood to extend the lead to 26-11.
Rains went on a 6-0 spurt before another 3-pointer by Wood.
The Lady Crusaders led 31-23 after three quarters.
Gorman was limited to one field goal in the fourth quarter — a runner off of the glass by Mahfood, who also made two free throws — and Rains was able to cut the score to 35-31 with 1:35 remaining as Jasey Campbell scored for the Lady Cats.
Gorman missed multiple front ends of 1-and-1s in the final minute, but Rains was unable to capitalize.
Mahfood led Gorman with 12 points and 13 reboudns. Wood had 10 points and four steals. Other scorers were Lee 5; Kariampuzha 3; Cleofe 3; and Grace Coan 2.
Campbell led Rains with 8 points. Skaggs and Landry Lewers had 6 points each. Skaggs also had nine rebounds and six steals. Caleigh Piles had 5 points before fouling out with 4:51 left in the third quarter. Mia Ciason Sarah Piles and Esquibel all added 2 points.