There’s a new leader heading into the final round of the 52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open.
Luke Long, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, fired an 8-under 62 on Thursday at The Cascades Golf and Country Club to take a two-stroke lead into Friday’s final round at 15-under (67-66-62—195) for the tournament.
“The round started off really hot, I made birdie on the first hole. I just kind of put it on cruise control until I got another opportunity on hole six,” Long said. “Coming down the stretch, starting on 14, those are the holes you can really get after it … made a few 15-footers, I just had a good day with the flatstick.”
Long started his collegiate career at the University of Houston before finishing his career at the University of Arkansas, where he played in the 2022 season before turning pro.
Long had a birdie on the first hole before getting three straight birdies on Holes No. 6, 7 and 8. Long had a bogey on 12. He then recorded a birdie on the final five holes to take the lead by himself.
Joel Thelen, of Hudson Oaks, shot a 7-under 63 to move into second place at 13-under (68-66-63 — 197). Ryan Grider, of Lewisville, who was the leader after the first two rounds, had a 1-under 69 and is at 12-under (63-66-69 — 198).
Peyton Wilhoit, of Bryant, Arkansas, (68-67-65 — 200) and Jake McCrory, of Deer Park (66-67-67 — 200), are tied for fourth at 10-under.
Sam Fidone, formerly of Lufkin and now of Irving, had a 5-under 65 to move into a tie for 10th at 7-under (69-69-65 — 203). Fidone had an eagle on Hole No. 8 and closed his day with birdies on three of the final five holes.
Bullard’s Blake Elliott fired a 4-under 66 and sits at 5-under (65-74-66 — 205) and in a tie for 18th with eight other golfers.
Holden Wisener, of Dallas, is the top amateur at 4-under (67-69-70 — 206)
The final round is set to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
There is no admission charge to the tournament.
The Cascades is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709).
Fans will see signs where to park, near All Saints Episcopal School’s Mewbourne Field. A shuttle will take the fans to the course and a return to the parking lot.
———
52nd Higginbotham Texas State Open
Thursday
At The Cascades Golf & Country Club
Tyler
Purse: $200,000
Yardage: 6,882; Par: 70
Third Round
Luke Long, Fayetteville, Ark. 67-66-62—195 -15
Joel Thelen, Hudson Oaks 68-66-63—197 -13
Ryan Grider, Lewisville 63-66-69—198 -12
Peyton Wilhoit, Bryant, Ark. 68-67-65—200 -10
Jake McCrory, Deer Park 66-67-67—200 -10
Grant Schroeder, Conroe 67-66-68—201 -9
Ryan Baca, Sugar Land 68-65-68—201 -9
James Ross, Spring 67-65-69—201 -9
Andy Lopez, Dallas 67-68-67—202 -8
Sam Fidone, Irving 69-69-65—203 -7
Matt Gilchrest, Grapevine 68-67-68—203 -7
Landon Lyons, Baton Rouge, La. 67-67-69—203 -7
Brandon Smith, Frisco 70-67-67—204 -6
Pete Kellermann, Jacksonville, Fla. 70-65-69—204 -6
JJ Killeen, Lubbock 67-67-70—204 -6
Chris Malec, Fort Worth 68-66-70—204 -6
Aaron Beverly, Roseville, Calif. 68-67-69—204 -6
Marco Scarola, Fort Worth 68-69-68—205 -5
Zach Bauchou, Stillwater, Okla. 66-71-68—205 -5
George Toone, Plano 72-65-68—205 -5
Brian Dwyer, Southlake 68-69-68—205 -5
Chandler Phillips, Huntsville 70-68-67—205 -5
Blake Abercrombie, Dallas 68-67-70—205 -5
Blake Elliott, Bullard 65-74-66—205 -5
Cory Churchman, Fort Worth 66-68-71—205 -5
Brad Dalke, Edmond, Okla. 70-70-65—205 -5
Holden Wisener (a), Dallas 67-69-70—206 -4
Josh Anderson, Grand Prairie 68-69-69—206 -4
Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla. 67-69-70—206 -4
Gray Townsend, Dallas 68-68-70—206 -4
Cody Banach, Houston 69-70-67—206 -4
Kyle Hogan, Fort Worth 67-72-67—206 -4
Brian Norman, McKinney 68-72-66—206 -4
Denzel Ieremia, Dallas 68-72-66—206 -4
Joey Stills, Davenport, Fla. 69-68-70—207 -3
Hayden Springer, Justin 70-68-69—207 -3
Cody Winkler (a), McKinney 69-70-68—207 -3
Anthony Broussard, Plano 69-70-68—207 -3
Austin Gean, Florence, Ala. 71-69-67—207 -3
Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, Okla. 72-68-67—207 -3
Toni Hakula, Austin 69-68-71—208 -2
Shawn Lu, Dallas 67-70-71—208 -2
David Lee, Dallas 68-70-70—208 -2
Michael Perras, Pasadena 69-70-69—208 -2
Mikel Martinson, Arlington 69-70-69—208 -2
Tanner Gore, Farmers Branch 67-69-73—209 -1
Kyle Pritchard, Castroville 67-72-70—209 -1
Jason An, The Colony 71-69-69—209 -1
Jerod Turner, Aledo 68-69-73—210 E
Mason Horner, Flower Mound 68-71-71—210 E
Jimmy Keener, San Antonio 68-67-75—210 E
Dallas Hankamer (a), Temple 72-68-70—210 E
Carlos Sainz Jr., Cypress 71-69-70—210 E
Andrew Presley, Fort Worth 69-69-73—211 +1
Scott Newton, Austin 71-68-73—212 +2
Michael Kartrude, West Palm Beach, Fla. 70-70-72—212 +2
Spencer Dillard, Frisco 70-68-76—214 +4
Trevor Bailey (a), New Braunfels 65-73-77—215 +7
Robby Ormand, Buda 68-70-79—217 +7