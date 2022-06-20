Lufkin scored 10 runs with two outs in the bottom of the second inning on the way to a 16-3 win over Rose Capital East in the Little League Majors District 10 Tournament Monday night on Mike Farrell Field at Golden Road Park.
Rose Capital East took an early 1-0 lead when Keiran Freeman singled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Knox Scudder.
Lufkin responded in the bottom of the first when Sam Fitzgerald delivered an RBI single to score Isaac Sapp. Ace Horan then grounded to third, and Rose Capital East attempted to turn a 5-4-3 double play. The throw was wild to first, but Horan slightly rounded the bag, and Sam Reed was able to tag Horan before he could walk back to first base for the third out.
A two-run single with two outs by Reed in the top of the second put Rose Capital East ahead 3-1.
Hardy Brown walked in between a groundout and strikeout in the bottom of the second to give Lufkin two quick outs. Lufkin then got an RBI single by Caleb Terrazas and capitalized on a two-out error to tie the score at 3. Lufkin then scored eight more runs with two outs. Sapp had a two-run single. Ryder Sepulvado had an RBI double. Brown had a two-run single, and Adriele Diosdado had an RBI double. Lufkin left the bases loaded as Freeman struck out Sapp.
Fitzgerald allowed just one hit the rest of the way — a one-out single by Scudder in the third — and Lufkin added five more runs in the third inning to earn the run-rule victory in four innings.
Reed, Freeman, Scudder and William Carter all had a hit for Rose Capital East.
Brown led Lufkin with two hits and two RBIs. Jase Dickerson, Sapp, Fitzgerald, Sepulvado, Diosdado, Terrazas and Kane Dugat all added a hit. Fitzgerlad allowed three runs — one earned — on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Scudder pitched 1.2 innings, allowing six runs — one earned — on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Freeman allowed six runs — one earned — on three hits with one strikeout and three walks. Jake Godbold pitched one inning, allowing four runs — three earned — on three hits with two walks.
Rose Capital East will play Rose Capital West, which lost to Lufkin 10-0 on Saturday, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Faulkner Park. The winner will advance to play Lufkin at 7 p.m. Friday with a location to be determined.