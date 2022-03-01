Locked in a defensive battle all game long, the Lufkin Panthers needed a spark to break away from a tough Sulphur Springs team.
The Pack got a couple of them in the third quarter, and those were instrumental in helping Lufkin beat the Wildcats 42-32 Tuesday in regional quarterfinals action at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It will be Lufkin’s first appearance in the regional tournament since 1979.
Christian Mumphery hit his only three pointer of the night with a minute left in the third period, giving the Panthers their largest lead of the game (six points) at 26-20. Then, just before the end of the quarter, Isaiah Bennett followed his own three-point miss, soaring along the baseline and putting back his own shot as the buzzer sounded.
Those plays ignited both the team and the house packed with Pack fans, as Lufkin would reel off a critical 9-2 scoring run and convert precious free throws – Elijah Johnson hit 7-of-9 attempts in the fourth quarter – to hold off the Wildcats.
Johnson led the Panthers in scoring with 14. Brandon Walker followed with 12 points, Bennett finished with eight and Mumphery added seven.
The Wildcats’ Justin Haire and Kordrick Turner each scored 11 points in the loss.
Lufkin will face Dallas Kimball at 6 p.m. Friday in Garland.