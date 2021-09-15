Luis Flores had a memorable night in a visit to his hometown of Lufkin.
The Tyler Junior College freshman scored two goals to help propel the No. 3 and unbeaten Apaches to 3-0 victory over No. 14 Angelina College on Wednesday at Jase Magers Soccer Complex in Lufkin.
The victory moves TJC to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Region XIV soccer. The Roadrunners fall to 6-1 and 5-1.
TJC coach Steve Clements said his team played "a very discipline game."
The Apaches took a 2-0 halftime lead.
Flores, a graduate of Lufkin High School, scored the first goal on a free kick in the 11th minute.
In the 33rd minute the Apaches went up 2-0 as Frederick Heise scored. The assist was by Leonardo Marquez.
The final goal came in the second half by Flores.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the clean sheet, making 10 saves.
The Apaches had 19 shots, including nine that were on target.
TJC returns home on Saturday to host the Jacksonville College Jaguars at Pat Hartley Field. The match has a 7 p.m. start. The Roadrunners are scheduled to play at Trinity Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday.