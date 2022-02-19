JACKSONVILLE — Lufkin drained 8-of-8 free throws in the final 1:37 to get past Jacksonville 51-44 in a District 16-5A playoff seeding game that was played at John Alexander Gymnasium on Friday night.
The game was needed to clear up the playoff picture in league after both Jacksonville and Lufkin finished 9-1 in district play, with each having a win over the other.
The Panthers (32-4) will represent the conference as its first place team and will take on Texarkana Texas High in bi-district early next week.
Jacksonville (26-6) will go up against Hallsville in its bi-district encounter, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
After trailing since late in the third period, the Indians were able to tie the game, 40-40, when Vito High sank two free throws with 3:57 left in the game.
High led all players with 18 points.
The Panthers answered by getting a trey from straight away from O'Ryan Hart, to move ahead by three.
In the final 1:37, with Lufkin up by one, the game went to the charity stripe where Lufkin was perfect in the final strides.
The Indians went to the line one time and Devin McCuin drained both of his attempts, but it wasn't enough to overtake the Panthers.
Max Clemons led the Panthers in scoring by knocking in 14 points.
Also ending the night in double figures for Jacksonville was Karmelo Clayborne, who put in 10 points.
The game was knotted at 20 at the half, with Lufkin owning a 30-27 advantage going into the fourth period.