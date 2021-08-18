Coach Stefani Webb's UT Tyler Patriots are picked to finish 11th in the Lone Star Conference Women's Soccer preseason poll, the league office announced on Wednesday.
The Patriots received 162 points in the poll that reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches and sports information directors, plus various media representatives throughout the region.
Dallas Baptist is the favorite for the title after claiming both the 2019 and 2021 spring regular season LSC championships, and have not lost a single regular season Lone Star Conference match since the addition of the old Heartland Conference schools into the LSC prior to the 2019 season.
DBU's Patriots garnered 433 points and 18 first-place votes. Angelo State received the other 14 first-place votes and 428 points to place third.
In addition to the preseason poll, four women's soccer student-athletes received preseason awards. DBU's Ashley Merrill was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year with Angelo State's Cassidy Hill and DBU's Blythe Obar sharing Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors. The Rambelle's Kira Miller is Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year recognition.
West Texas A&M (372) and St. Edward's (344) are fourth- and fifth-place, respectively.
UT Tyler is coming off the program's first appearance in the Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament as the 2021 spring version of the Patriots qualified into the tournament as the No. 5 seed in Division I with a record of 2-7 in last year's shortened spring season.
That traditional fall championship season will feature 17 games for the Patriots, including 13 Lone Star Conference matchups leading into the LSC Women's Soccer Championships in early November. Spots in that tournament will be made available to the top six finishers in the league standings, making for an extremely competitive return to play for the LSC women's soccer competitors.
The Patriots have four non-conference matches to open the season — vs. Harding, 5 p.m., Sept. 2; at LSU-Alexandria, 1 p.m., Sept. 4; vs. Fort Lewis, 11 a.m., Sept. 11; and at Ouachita Baptist, 4 p.m., Sept. 16.
UT Tyler's LSC opener is at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex against Texas A&M International on Sept. 22. The match has a 3 p.m. start.
The quest for a repeat appearance in the conference tournament for UT Tyler will get started with four non-conference matches leading up to the start of the conference schedule on Sept. 22. The season opening non-conference tilt against Harding is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Citizen's 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
---
2021 LSC Women's Soccer
Preseason Poll
1, Dallas Baptist (18 first-place votes), 433 points
2, Angelo State (14), 428
3, West Texas A&M, 372
4, St. Edward's, 344
5, Texas A&M-Commerce, 295
6, Lubbock Christian, 286
7, Texas Woman's, 265
8, St. Mary's, 194
9, Texas A&M International, 182
10, Midwestern State, 175
11, UT Tyler, 162
12, Eastern New Mexico, 93
13, Oklahoma Christian, 79
14, UT Permian Basin, 52