WICHITA FALLS — UT Tyler dropped the second game of a two-game Lone Star Conference weekend women’s basketball series with Midwestern State Saturday, as the Mustangs posted a 75-50 win on Saturday.
On Friday, the Patriots fell to Mustangs, 82-49.
For the second straight game, UT Tyler posted a new season-high in points, as Azaria Reed and Shequana Jackson led a balanced scoring effort with 9 points each.
With the loss, UT Tyler falls to 0-6 on the season, while Midwestern State improves to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the LSC.
Jackson scored a season-high nine points to help lead the Patriots, and Reed added nine points to share the team scoring lead. Taylor Jackson scored seven points, and Tyreesha Blaylock added six points, as 10 different Patriots reached the scoring column. Shequana Jackson and Madison Davis each collected a game-high three steals each, helping force 23 Midwestern State turnovers.
Frances King recorded game-highs of 19 points and five assists to lead the Mustangs, and Morgan Lenahan added 18 points along with a game-high eight rebounds as Midwestern State produced a 40-26 rebounding margin.
UT Tyler will host a non-conference matchup against UNT Dallas on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) before returning to Lone Star Conference play for a pair of road games at Texas A&M-Commerce next week.