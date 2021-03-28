The Lone Star Conference volleyball championship is on the line as UT Tyler hosts the tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Angelo State, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UAFS and UT Tyler captured wins in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals, which will be hosted by the Patriots as determined by the league’s tiebreakers.
The first semifinal on Tuesday pits Angelo State (11-2) against Texas A&M-Kingsville (13-0) at 5 p.m., while Arkansas-Fort Smith (11-2) faces UT Tyler (13-0) at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals winners will play for the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at UT Tyler. The winner of the tournament will be named the LSC Champions.
General admission ticket prices will be sold for $5 at the ticket office located inside the Herrington Patriot Center on the day of each game only. UT Tyler students will be granted free admission into the games with their school I.D.
Non-UT Tyler students and seniors will be granted admission for a discounted rate of $3.
Capacity will be capped at 50% of the maximum occupancy, or 700 spectators, per the current state of Texas public health orders. All attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the Herrington Patriot Center and maintain social distancing of individuals not included in their personal party.
Those not able to attend the event will be able to watch all three games live exclusively on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network. Fans will be able to purchase an LSC Volleyball Championship Day Pass for $10 that will provide access to all the tournament games for 24 hours starting at the time of the purchase. Passes will be available for purchase on each game day.