The UT Tyler Patriots volleyball team is one win away from notching the first Lone State Conference championship in school history.
The unbeaten Patriots scored a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Tuesday and will play Angelo State in the LSC final at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
This is UT Tyler’s final year of the NCAA Division II transition period before potentially earning full-fledged member status in 2021-22. The Patriots were allowed to compete in the LSC tourney since there is no NCAA Division II tournament this season.
UT Tyler (14-0) won over the Lions, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.
The Belles (15-2) defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-2 in the first semifinal. ASU won 25-13, 21-25, 22-25, 25-10, 15-12.
Leaders in kills for UT Tyler were Kylee Becker (9), Hannah Callison (8) and Christina Escamilla (7) with Becker and Mikayla Ware each getting an ace.
Other Patriots were in blocks (Maiya Peña, 4; Callison, 3; Hattie Murray, 3); assists (Taylor Stoops, 15; Callie Craus, 14; Savannah Guzman (6); and digs (Guzman, 15; Ware, 15; Becker, 9).
Leaders for the Lions were in kills (Julia McCown, 10; Reagan Macha, 8; Hannah Holland, 6); aces (Holland, 1; Macha, 1); blocks (Chyra Thompson, 4; Courtney Crownover, 2; Holland, 2); assists (Crownover, 24; Molly Kingston, 3; Lexy Lewis, 2); and digs (Lewis, 18; Crownover, 11; Macha, 8).
The Lions end their season at 11-3.
General admission ticket prices will be sold for $5 at the ticket office located inside the Herrington Patriot Center on the day of the game only. UT Tyler students will be granted free admission into the games with their school I.D.
Non-UT Tyler students and seniors will be granted admission for a discounted rate of $3.
Capacity will be capped at 50% of the maximum occupancy, or 700 spectators, per the current state of Texas public health orders. All attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the Herrington Patriot Center and maintain social distancing of individuals not included in their personal party.
Those not able to attend the event will be able to watch all three games live exclusively on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network. Fans will be able to purchase an LSC Volleyball Championship Day Pass for $10 that will provide access to all the tournament games for 24 hours starting at the time of the purchase. Passes will be available for purchase on each game day.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS