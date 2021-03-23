UT Tyler, unbeaten Central Division champions, will face West Texas A&M in the Lone Star Conference Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal at the Herrington Patriot Center on Wednesday.
The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals, scheduled for Tuesday, March 30.
West Texas A&M defeated Texas A&M International 3-1 on Tuesday in a first-round match at UT Tyler. The Buffaloes won 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-17.
The Patriots are 12-0 and the Buffaloes are 10-3 with nine consecutive wins.
General admission ticket prices will be sold for $5 at the ticket office located inside the Herrington Patriot Center. UT Tyler students will be granted free admission into the games with their school I.D.
Non-UT Tyler students and seniors will be granted admission for a discounted rate of $3.
Capacity will be capped at 50% of the maximum occupancy, or 600 spectators, per the current state of Texas public health orders. All attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the Herrington Patriot Center and maintain social distancing of individuals not included in their personal party.