Tatum Goff, redshirt sophomore from Rusk, made sure UT Tyler's first postseason game as an NCAA Division II softball team was extra special.
Goff pitched a no-hitter, leading the No. 1 Patriots to a 10-0 win over defending national champion West Texas A&M in a Lone Star Conference Tournament game on Friday at Suddenlink Field.
The only batter to reach base for the No. 8 Buffaloes was the leadoff hitter, Brittni Rufus, who was promptly erased on a double play.
UT Tyler (41-14) will now play in the semifinals scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (39-13) and No. 5 Angelo State (38-9), who are slated to play at 1:30 p.m.
Goff struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Amanda Marek belted a home run for the Patriots with Ashley Perez getting two hits. Courtney Plocheck and Mak Dominguez each had doubles with singles from Shannon Klaus, Goff and Bayli Simon.
RBIs were from Klaus (2), Audrey Escamilla (2), Plocheck (1), Goff (1), Marek (1) and Dominguez (1).
Scoring runs were Plocheck (2), Klaus (1), Perez (1), Grace Davis (1), Morgan McAlexander (1), Simon (1), Dominguez (1), Hanna Fradkin (1) and Marek.
---
Lone State Conference Softball Tournament
Friday, May 6
Game 1: No. 7 St. Mary's 1, No. 10 St. Edward's 0
Game 2: No. 8 West Texas A&M 4, No. 9 Cameron 0
Game 3: No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville 7, No. 7 St. Mary's 6, 8 innings
Game 4: No. 1 UT Tyler 10, No. 8 West Texas A&M 0
Saturday, May 7
Game 5: No. 3 Lubbock Christian (37-9) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Christian (38-12), 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (39-13) vs. No. 5 Angelo State (38-9), 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Semifinals: 3-6 winner vs. No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville (44-8), 4 p.m.
Game 8: Semifinals: 4-5 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler (41-4), 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11 a.m.