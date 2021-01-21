Coach Mike Reed built UT Tyler softball into an NCAA Division III powerhouse. Reed and the Patriots are now taking on NCAA D-II.
UT Tyler has been selected to finish second in the 2021 Lone Star Conference preseason poll, league officials announced on Thursday.
Oklahoma Christian was tapped as the conference favorite
The league’s preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region.
OC received 22 of the 42 first-place votes for a total of 619 points in the poll. The Eagles were 21-5 overall and 6-2 in league play in 2020 when the softball season was halted due to COVID-19.
UT Tyler finished second in the poll with four first-place nods for 548 points. The Patriots had a 17-3 overall and 5-3 mark in league play when the season ended.
Texas A&M-Commerce ranked third with five top votes and 538 points, followed closely by Angelo State and Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Rambelles finished fourth with three first-place votes and 535 points, while the Javelinas were fifth amid six top nods and 533 points.
Lubbock Christian was sixth with 501 points and one first-place vote, while West Texas A&M (444), Cameron (375), St. Mary’s (311), and Eastern New Mexico (276 with one top nod) completed the top 10.
St. Edward’s, UT Permian Basin, Texas Woman’s, Midwestern State, Texas A&M International and Western New Mexico rounded out the poll.
ASU’s Courtney Barnhill and TAMIU’s Briana Arredondo shared LSC Preseason Player of the Year honors, while OC’s Kali Crandall captured LSC Preseason Pitcher of the Year acclaim.
Barnhill, a senior outfielder from Lubbock, broke the ASU home run record while hitting .375 with three doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 21 runs in the shortened 2020 season. Barnhill enters this year ranked in the top five Division II active career leaders for runs scored, home runs, walks, and total bases.
Arredondo, a junior catcher and second baseman from San Antonio, led the LSC with a .450 batting average and 12 doubles, while ranking second with a .850 slugging percentage when the 2020 season stopped.
Crandall, a sophomore pitcher and first baseman from Artesia, New Mexico, posted a league-best 1.55 ERA and 94 strikeouts en route to 10 wins with two saves in the abbreviated season.
The 2021 season starts Jan. 29 with 16 LSC teams playing a single round-robin schedule with two games against each league opponent. The LSC Champion will be the team(s) with the best winning percentage in regular-season conference games.
The Patriots open the 2021 season on Feb. 5 at the Edmond Regional Festival hosted by Central Oklahoma. UT Tyler meets Southern Nazarene (10 a.m.) and Central Oklahoma (3 p.m.) on Feb. 5.
The UT Tyler Irwin Classic is scheduled for Feb. 12-14. The Patriots’ home opener is against Montevallo (2:30 p.m.) on Feb. 12. UT Tyler also plays Pittsburg State on Feb. 12 at 4:45 p.m.
The single-elimination LSC Championship featuring the top 10 teams will be played May 6-8, at the No. 1 seed. The winner of the postseason championship will be recognized as LSC Tournament Champion and receive the league’s automatic qualification into the NCAA postseason.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS