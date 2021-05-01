The UT Tyler Patriots are the Lone Star Conference softball champions.
The No. 3 Patriots swept No. 9 Texas A&M-Commerce as Payton Foster tossed her first career no-hitter in Game 1 and the squad brought out the bats in Game 2.
UT Tyler won the first game 1-0 and took the second 8-3 on Saturday at Cain Family Field in Commerce.
With the sweep, UT Tyler improved to 33-5 overall and 27-1 in the Lone Star Conference, while the Lions fell to 25-14 overall and 18-8 in the LSC. The Patriots now hold a three-game margin with two games to play over second-place Oklahoma Christian, which is ranked sixth nationally and will host UT Tyler on Tuesday to wrap up the Patriots' 2021 championship campaign.
The softball championship is the first LSC women's team championship for UT Tyler, which also claimed the men's tennis team championship earlier this spring after Summer Grubbs, of Union Grove, claimed the Patriots' first individual LSC titles with her performance at the indoor track & field championships in February.
UT Tyler is moving from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II.
GAME 1
Foster (15-3) tossed seven innings, striking out seven while not giving up a hit.
A&M-Commerce starting pitcher Emily Otto (11-5) held the Patriot offense scoreless until the sixth inning.
With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Avery Farr's hard grounder up the middle deflected off the glove of Otto to shortstop Chealsea Slider, whose only play was a throw from her knees to first base for the second out of the inning while Hanna Fradkin scored from third base.
Mak Dominguez had a double for the Patriots with singles from Fradkin and Ashley Perez.
GAME 2
In the second game, the Patriots jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth inning before Texas A&M-Commerce scored its only runs of the day with a three-run fourth that cut the lead to 6-3.
Shelby Hughston opened the scoring with a second-inning sacrifice fly, and Bayli Simon added a run-scoring groundout in the third to extend the lead to 2-0. Dominguez provided a two-run double with two outs in the third to push the lead to 4-0, and UT Tyler added two more in the top of the fourth to take a 6-0 advantage.
Erin Hill started the game with three scoreless frames, but she ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth after Ta'Lyn Moody cleared the bases with a 3-run double with no outs. Sarah Gartman (1-0) came into the circle in relief, retiring the next three Lions on a pair of strikeouts and a popup, and she retired the first seven batters she faced and 12 of 13 total in 4 innings of 1-hit shutout relief.
UT Tyler loaded the bases again in the fifth, and Hughston provided a run-scoring single before Courtney Plocheck was hit by pitch to score another for the final 8-3 margin.
Dominguez had two hits with singles from Plocheck, Fradkin, Perez, Shae Harris, Haleigh Swinney and Hughston. RBIs were from Dominguez (2), Hughston (2), Plocheck (1), Perez (1) and Simon (1).