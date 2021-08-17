The UT Tyler Patriots, fresh off their first NCAA Division II postseason appearance in the spring, are picked to finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll, the league’s office announced on Tuesday.
The fourth-place preseason ranking matches the finish for the Patriots during the 2021 spring season in which UT Tyler posted an overall record of 4-5-1 and claimed the fourth and final spot in the 2021 Spring LSC Men’s Soccer Championships.
The Patriots picked up 113 points in voting by LSC head coaches and sports information directors, plus various media representatives throughout the region.
West Texas A&M is the favorite to win the title with 171 points and 10 first-place votes. The Buffaloes edged runner-up Midwestern State (169 points, 9 first-place votes).
St. Mary’s is picked third with 141 points and one top vote.
West Texas A&M’s Giancarlo Saldana was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year with St. Mary’s Liam Morrison garnering Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors. Texas A&M International’s Natxo Faus was tabbed Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
The margin for error will be slim for the teams competing in men’s soccer this season, as each team will have just seven conference games to finish in the top six in the league standings and qualify for the 2021 LSC Men’s Soccer Championships. The Patriots will face off against a total of 13 LSC affiliated foes in 2021, but only seven of those matches will count toward the league standings as designated conference games.
UT Tyler came on strong in the late stages of the shortened 2021 spring season, winning their final three matches by 1-0 margins to claim the tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot into the spring postseason tournament. With a full slate of games and a chance at qualification into the postseason, head coach Kenny Jones and his staff have stockpiled an increase in talent this offseason in preparation for a tough fall schedule.
The Patriots meet Mississippi College in an exhibition game on Aug. 26 at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex on the UT Tyler campus. The scrimmage has a 5 p.m. start.
UT Tyler will open the regular season on the road, traveling to Oklahoma City to play Oklahoma Christian at 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
The Patriots’ home opener is Sept. 8 against Texas College. The contest has a scheduled start of 7 p.m.
UT Tyler’s LSC matches include: Oct. 9 vs. UT Permian Basin, 3:30 p.m.; Oct. 13 at West Texas A&M, 7 p.m.; Oct. 20 at Midwestern State, 7 p.m.; Oct. 23 vs. Lubbock Christian, 2 p.m.; Oct. 30 at Texas A&M International, 7 p.m.; Nov. 3 vs. St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.; and Nov. 6 at Dallas Baptist, 7 p.m.
---
2021 LSC Men’s Soccer
Preseason Poll
1, West Texas A&M (10 first-place votes), 171 points
2, Midwestern State (9), 169
3, St. Mary’s (1), 141
4, UT Tyler, 113
T5, UT Permian Basin (1), 98
T5, Texas A&M International, 98
7, Lubbock Christian, 70
8, Dallas Baptist, 45
9, Oklahoma Christian, 40