UT Tyler's Sergo Sola scored a goal in the 89th minute to help the Patriots to a 1-0 win over UT Permian Basin on Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex. 

 Lang White/UT Tyler Athletics

Sergio Sola, a junior from Aranda de Duero, Spain, scored the winning goal late in the match as UT Tyler registered a 1-0 victory over UT Permian Basin in a Lone Star Conference soccer game on Saturday at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.

It was Sola's third goal of the season and came with 89:47 on the clock. Shane Popieluch and Soren Wald combined for the assist.

With time ticking down in the match, Popieluch (junior, Flower Mound) sent forward a long pass that found a streaking Wald (graduate student, Münster, Germany), who turned and delivered a perfect pass right to Sola who was running right at the corner of the box. Sola collected the pass and placed a shot just past Aragon that found the back of the net.

The victory gives the Patriots a 1-0 start to conference play and 5-3-1 overall. 

On Wednesday, the Patriots travel to Canyon to take on No. 6 West Texas A&M. The match has a 7 p.m. start. UT Tyler's next home game is on Saturday, Oct. 16 as the Patriots host Oklahoma Christian in a 5 p.m. match.

The Falcons (1-8-2, 0-1) are scheduled to host Texas A&M International at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

 
 

