The No. 12 Dallas Baptist Patriots rallied in the second half to score a 3-0 win over the UT Tyler Patriots on Wednesday in a Lone Star Conference soccer match at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
DBU improves to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in LSC play, while UT Tyler falls to 3-3 and 1-2.
Dallas Baptist scored all three of its goals in the second half — Ashley Merrill (assist by Jenna Patterson), Delaney Schmidt (assist by Abigail Olmos) and Michelle Gonzalez (assist by Annie Severide).
UT Tyler goalkeeper Victoria Turner had six saves, while her DBU counterpart Hailey Brown had four saves. Sarah Flannelly, Bruna Pereira, Reagan Easter and Emily Dress had shots on goal for UT Tyler.
UT Tyler returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Odessa to meet UT Permian Basin in a 1 p.m. match. Dallas Baptist is scheduled to host Lubbock Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The UT Tyler men also play UT Permian Basin with their match following the women at 4 p.m. The UT Tyler men (3-2-1, 1-0) opened LSC play on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Texas A&M International.
Soren Wald had two goals for the Patriots. The first was assisted by Michael Myers and Caleb Allen. Gerardo Ramirez, who also scored a goal, and Shane Popieluch assisted on the second Wald goal. Birkir Eydal scored the first goal for UT Tyler.