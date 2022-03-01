The UT Tyler women's basketball team made a little history on Tuesday night.
Appearing in the NCAA Division II postseason in their first year of eligibility, the No. 7 seeded Patriots scored a 55-38 win over No. 10 Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference Tournament first-round game at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Next up for UT Tyler (18-8) is a trip to the LSC quarterfinals where the Patriots will take on Texas Woman's University for the third time this season. The Pioneers hold the No. 2 seed and the contest will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday inside the Comerica Center in Frisco.
MSU ends its season at 14-13. UT Tyler beat Midwestern State three times this season.
The Patriot men also made history by qualifying in their first year of eligibility. However, UT Tyler had to hit the road to Wichita Falls, which the Patriots fell to Midwestern State 66-62 as the Mustangs scored the final seven points of the game.
The No. 11 UT Tyler men end their season at 16-10. The No. 16 Mustangs (15-14) will play No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist University at noon Thursday in Frisco.
In Tyler, first-year coach Rebecca Alvidrez's Patriots played tough defense, holding the Mustangs to 21% shooting and 2 of 22 from 3-point (9%).
Destini Whitehead led UT Tyler in scoring with 17 points. She was followed by Martina Machalova with 16 points. Liah Davis had a double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Patriots were 2 of 10 from 3-point and 13 of 16 from the free throw line. The Mustangs hit 8 of 14 free throw attempts.
Frances King and Hannah Reynolds led MSU with 10 points each. Reynolds added 14 rebounds for a double double and Morgan Lenahan had 10 boards.
At D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls, MSU took the win.
Two free throws and a bucket by Micah Fuller gave the Patriots a 62-59 lead with 1:29 on the clock in the second half.
But Luke Hamilton's 3-pointer tied the game at 62-62 at 1:15 and the Mustangs took the lead 64-62 on a layup by Terrell Wilson at 17 seconds. Pierre Sanders stole the ball with four seconds showing and was fouled where he converted two free throws for the final score.
Fuller led the Patriots with 23 points, followed by Eysan Wiley (10). Kyle Frelow had seven rebounds and Da'Zhon Wyche had four assists.
Wilson led MSU with 20 points while Hamilton had 15 points. Jalin Brown had seven rebounds.
UT Tyler was 6 of 21 from 3-point and 6 of 9 at the free throw line. MSU was 9 of 24 from long distance and 9 of 11 at the charity stripe.