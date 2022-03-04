UT Tyler women's basketball continue its turnaround season, scoring a 59-46 upset of No. 2 Texas Woman's University on Friday in the Lone Star Conference tournament at the Comercia Center in Frisco.
After not winning a game last year, first-Patriot coach Rebecca Alvidrez has guided her team to the LSC final four and 19 wins.
"This time of the year is special, and that's why they call it March Madness," Alvidrez, whose club will face No. 3 seed Texas A&M-Commerce at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals at the Comerica Center.
The Patriots continued their stellar defensive play, holding the Pioneers to 25% shooting and 12.5% from 3-point. Also TWU had only 24 points as the fourth quarter began.
Whitehead led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds. Lovisa Hevinder scored 15 with seven boards and Montse Gutierrez added 10 points. Liah Davis nearly had a double-double with 10 rebounds and eight points.
For the Pioneers (19-8), Sadie Moyer scored a team-high 15 points with Ashley Ingram posted 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Patriots (19-8) were seeded seventh entering the tourney, knocking off Midwestern State to reach the quarterfinals.