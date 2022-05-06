UT Tyler rallied for three runs in the ninth to force extra innings and then pushed across a run in the 13th inning to down Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8-7, on Friday in Game 1 of a Lone Star Conference baseball opening series held at Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Patriots improved to 30-19 with the Javelinas falling to 30-17.
Kyle McShaffry's sacrifice fly to center field scored Hayden Clearman with the go-ahead run in the top of the 13th.
A.J. Irvin (3-0) finished his fifth inning in relief, sitting down the Javelinas in order, including two by strikeout in the bottom of the 13th. The righthander from Kingwood took over in the bottom of the ninth and kept A&M-Kingsville under control, allowing just one hit and a walk with four strikeouts in relief.
Trailing 7-4 entering the ninth, Kyle Hawkins led off the inning where he was hit by a pitch. Clearman ran for Hawkins, reaching second on a wild pitch. After two outs, McShaffry singled to center, scoring Clearman to bring UT Tyler within 7-5. Ethan Bedgood singled to center, moving McShaffry to second. Alex Bruce ran for Bedgood.
That brought up Lukas Polanco, who lashed a shot to right-center for a two-RBI triple, tying the game at 7-7.
The score stayed the same until the 13th. After an out, Clearman reached on a bunt. Carson Cox singled to left field with Clearman advancing to third. After Tommy van de Sanden walked, McShaffry came through with the sac fly to center to plate Clearman.
McShaffry (double, single), Tanner Roach (double, single) and Bedgood (2 singles) all had two hits. Others adding hits were van de Sanden and Edward Ortiz.
RBIs were from McShaffry (3), Polanco (2), van de Sanden (1) and Bedgood (1). Scoring runs were Cox (2), Clearman (2), van de Sanden (1), McShaffry (1), Bedgood (1) and Bruce (1).
Shelby Becker had a solo homer for the Javelinas with Nick Wolff, Jake Chapman and Ramsey Amador adding doubles. Kyler Bumstead had three RBIs.
UT Tyler freshman Dylan Blomquist started on the mound, going six innings while allowing eight hits and five runs with five strikeouts and two walks. Garrett Arredondo followed, throwing two innings while giving up three hits and two runs with two strikeouts and no walks.