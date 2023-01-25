Despite graduating such stellar stars as Kyle McShaffry, Lukas Polanco and Tanner Roach, the UT Tyler Patriots, backed by some returning standouts and an influx of youth and transfers, are picked to finish sixth in the Lone Star Conference preseason baseball poll, the league annouinced.
Voting is reserved for the head coach, one Sports Information Director and one media representative from each school.
Last year, the Patriots were 31-22 and finished fifth. They were one of the final four teams remaining the LSC postseason tournament before being eliminated by St. Edward's.
UT Tyler narrowly missed out on an NCAA postseason appearance but will look to reload and march right back into competition this spring as they head into their second season of postseason eligibility in the Division II era.
The Patriots do return a very talented roster with the likes of Carson Cox, Ethan Bedgood, Jordan Gochenour, Dylan Blomquist, and A.J. Irvin leading the way. Both Blomquist and Irvin each earned D2CCA All-South Central Region nods, while Irvin also snagged a NCBWA Second Team All-South Central Region award.
Joining a talented group of returners will be several new additions including a trio of key transfers in Lane Hutchinson, Austin Ochoa, and JP O'Neal. Hutchinson is an infielder from Watson, Louisiana who joins the Patriots after playing at Baton Rouge Community College. Ochoa is another infielder from Refugio who played his prior seasons at UTSA. O'Neal joins the Patriots from Normangee and Incarnate Word and is a right handed pitcher.
Angelo State was picked to repeat as Lone Star Conference champions after earning 23 of the 32 first place votes. West Texas A&M was second with eight first place votes and were followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville with one first place vote. Lubbock Christian and St. Edward's round out the top five.
The Patriots have just over a week remaining to prepare for the season as they get started with a road trip to Oklahoma Christian on Feb. 3-5. The Patriots first series on Irwin Field at the UT Tyler Ballpark will be Feb. 10-12 against St. Mary's.
2023 LSC Baseball Preseason Poll
Rank Team Total
1. Angelo State (23) 407
2. West Texas A&M (8) 388
3. Texas A&M-Kingsville (1) 315
4. Lubbock Christian 298
5. St. Edward's 296
6. UT Tyler 291
7. Oklahoma Christian 206
8. St. Mary's 203
9. Texas A&M International 160
10. UAFS 131
11. Eastern New Mexico 88
12. Cameron 82
13. UT Permian Basin 47