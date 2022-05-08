UT Tyler baseball

UT Tyler's Tommy van de Sanden (34) and Tanner Roach (19) celebrate another Patriot run during Sunday's 19-6 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville at Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.

The UT Tyler baseball went on the road and won their best-of-three series against Texas A&M-Kingsville to advance to the Lone State Conference Tournament later this week in San Angelo.

The Patriots erupted for 13 runs in the first two innings en route to a series-clinching 19-6 win over the Javelinas on Sunday on Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.

UT Tyler won the series, 2-1, after winning Game 1, 8-7 in 13 innings, and dropping Game 2, 21-10.

The No. 5 seed Patriots (31-20) will now play No. 1 seed Angelo State (42-10) on Thursday in San Angelo. The LSC Tournament is double-elimination. The No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville falls to 31-18.

UT Tyler hit three home runs in the first two innings — Tommy van de Sanden (2-run homer in the first inning), Ethan Bedgood (2-run homer in the first inning) and Lukas Polanco (2-run homer in the second inning).

The Patriots had 22 hits led by van de Sanden (4 for 4 with 4 RBIs, HR, 3B, 2B) and Carson Cox (4 for 6 with 3 RBIs. 2B). Riley Lambert added a double.

Other hits were by Kyle McShaffry (3), Polanco (3), Bedgood (2), Lambert (2), Hayden Clearman (2), Tanner Roach (1) and Dylan Blomquist (1).

Adding RBIs were Bedgood (3), Polanco (3), Blomquist (2), Clearman (2) and McShaffry (1).

Scoring runs were Cox (4), Lambert (3), van de Sanden (2), McShaffry (2), Bedgood (2), Polanco (2), Roach (2), Blomquist (1) and Clearman (1).

Three Patriots were on the mound — Nick Niebur (4.2 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts), Mitchell Lee (2.2 innings, 7 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout) and Hayden Collins (1.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). 

Lee (2-2) got the win.

Nick Wolff had a solo home run and Giancarlo Servin had a double for the Javelinas. Ramsey Amador had three hits.

---

2022 LSC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Opening Round (Best-of-three series)

Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8 (Hosted by higher seed)

No. 1 Angelo State def. No. 8 St. Mary's, 2-0 (15-5; 23-5)

No. 2 West Texas A&M def. No. 7 Oklahoma Christian, 2-0 (8-4; 8-5)

No. 6 St. Edward's def. No. 3 Lubbock Christian, 2-0 (9-7; 20-17)

No. 5 UT Tyler def. No. 4 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 2-1 (8-7, 13 innings; 10-21; 19-6)

---

Lone State Conference Tournament

Hosted by Angelo State University, San Angelo

Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium

Double-Elimination  

Thursday, May 12

Game 1: No. 1 Angelo State vs. No. 5 UT Tyler, TBD

Game 2: No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 St. Edward's, TBD

Friday, May 13

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBD

Saturday, May 14

Championship Game: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD

 
 

