The UT Tyler baseball went on the road and won their best-of-three series against Texas A&M-Kingsville to advance to the Lone State Conference Tournament later this week in San Angelo.
The Patriots erupted for 13 runs in the first two innings en route to a series-clinching 19-6 win over the Javelinas on Sunday on Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.
UT Tyler won the series, 2-1, after winning Game 1, 8-7 in 13 innings, and dropping Game 2, 21-10.
The No. 5 seed Patriots (31-20) will now play No. 1 seed Angelo State (42-10) on Thursday in San Angelo. The LSC Tournament is double-elimination. The No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville falls to 31-18.
UT Tyler hit three home runs in the first two innings — Tommy van de Sanden (2-run homer in the first inning), Ethan Bedgood (2-run homer in the first inning) and Lukas Polanco (2-run homer in the second inning).
The Patriots had 22 hits led by van de Sanden (4 for 4 with 4 RBIs, HR, 3B, 2B) and Carson Cox (4 for 6 with 3 RBIs. 2B). Riley Lambert added a double.
Other hits were by Kyle McShaffry (3), Polanco (3), Bedgood (2), Lambert (2), Hayden Clearman (2), Tanner Roach (1) and Dylan Blomquist (1).
Adding RBIs were Bedgood (3), Polanco (3), Blomquist (2), Clearman (2) and McShaffry (1).
Scoring runs were Cox (4), Lambert (3), van de Sanden (2), McShaffry (2), Bedgood (2), Polanco (2), Roach (2), Blomquist (1) and Clearman (1).
Three Patriots were on the mound — Nick Niebur (4.2 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts), Mitchell Lee (2.2 innings, 7 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout) and Hayden Collins (1.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Lee (2-2) got the win.
Nick Wolff had a solo home run and Giancarlo Servin had a double for the Javelinas. Ramsey Amador had three hits.
---
2022 LSC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT
Opening Round (Best-of-three series)
Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8 (Hosted by higher seed)
No. 1 Angelo State def. No. 8 St. Mary's, 2-0 (15-5; 23-5)
No. 2 West Texas A&M def. No. 7 Oklahoma Christian, 2-0 (8-4; 8-5)
No. 6 St. Edward's def. No. 3 Lubbock Christian, 2-0 (9-7; 20-17)
No. 5 UT Tyler def. No. 4 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 2-1 (8-7, 13 innings; 10-21; 19-6)
---
Lone State Conference Tournament
Hosted by Angelo State University, San Angelo
Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium
Double-Elimination
Thursday, May 12
Game 1: No. 1 Angelo State vs. No. 5 UT Tyler, TBD
Game 2: No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 St. Edward's, TBD
Friday, May 13
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBD
Saturday, May 14
Championship Game: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD