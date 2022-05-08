After two games, the UT Tyler Patriots and Texas A&M-Kingsville are tied 1-1 in the Lone Star Conference Baseball Tournament opening series.
UT Tyler won Game 1, 8-7 in 13 innings on Friday, followed by A&M-Kingsville's 21-10 victory in Game 2 on Saturday.
The deciding game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday on Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville. The Patriots are 30-20 with the Javelinas at 31-17.
A&M-Kingsville broke out to a 6-1 lead after two innings and the Patriots could not catch up.
Giancarlo Servin belted three home runs and added a single while driving in four runs. Nick Wolff also had a two run homer with a double by Matthew Castro.
Ethan Bedgood had a two-run homer for the Patriots with Tanner Roach blasting a solo shot.
Bedgood, who also had two doubles, was 4 of 5 with five RBIs. Roach also had a two-bagger with Dylan Blomquist adding a double.