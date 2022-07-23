Lovie Smith knows all about winning.
The East Texan led the Big Sandy Wildcats to three state high school football championships as a player.
Smith then coached the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl.
Now, he has a big task in turning around the Houston Texans.
The Texans won just four games for the second consecutive season after winning the AFC South Division title in 2018 and 2019.
Ever since the Texans were ahead of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-0, in the first half of the AFC Division playoff on Jan. 12, 2020, it has been downhill.
After ineffective quarterback play and their first season without star J.J. Watt the Texans were not very good in 2021.
Now, Smith looks forward without the baggage and distraction of QB DeShaun Watson, who has been traded to Cleveland.
The Texans are scheduled to open on Friday in Houston.
Eight training camp practices will be free and open to all fans: Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; Tuesday, Aug. 2; Wednesday, Aug. 3; Friday, Aug. 5; Saturday, Aug. 6; Tuesday, Aug. 9 and Wednesday, Aug. 10.
All practices will begin at approximately 8 a.m. CT at Houston Methodist Training Center (8799 Kirby Dr., Houston, 77054).
The Texans have added key players in DB Derek Stingley Jr., OL Kenyon Green, WR John Metchie III, DB Jalen Pitre, RB Dameon Pierce, RB Marlon Mack, QB Kyle Allen, LB Christian Harris, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, WR Chris Conley, DE Jerry Hughes, CB Steven Nelson, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE Rasheem Green, RG A.J. Cann and LB Blake Cashman.
The squad did lose running back David Johnson and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Houston is committed to developing second-year QB Davis Mills. The Texans are hopeful second round pick, wide receiver John Metchie from Alabama will help Mills. However, Metchie had offseason knee surgery.
The Texans expect Stingley, the third overall pick in the draft, to step in immediately to improve their secondary.
Houston has had the worst running game in the NFL the last two years even with Johnson. Mack is expected to help as well as fourth-round pick Pierce. They also have veteran Rex Burkhead.
Smith, who served as the defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, expects the defense, especially the porous secondary, to improve.
If the rookies made an impact and Mills takes a big step forward, the Texans are hopeful of winning a few more games.