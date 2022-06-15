When the 122nd U.S. Open takes place this week, it will be held at one of most historic clubs in America.
The Country Club of Brookline, Massachusetts, is one of the five charter clubs that founded the United States Golf Association. This will be the fourth time the Club has hosted the U.S. Open and back in 1963, East Texan Jacky Cupit added to its lore.
Cupit, a Longview native who was two-time All-America at the University of Houston, played in one of the most memorable U.S. Opens.
After helping U of H to three national championships, plus winning 39 tournaments and two pro events while maintaining his amateur status, Cupit turned pro and earned PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 1961. That year he would win the 1961 Canadian Open by five strokes. Ironically, his brother Buster Cupit finished runner-up, along with Dow Finsterwald and Bobby Nichols.
Later that year he would tie for ninth along with Gary Player and Gardner Dickinson at the 61st U.S. Open, held at Oakland Hill Country Club in Birmingham, Michigan. Gene Littler won by a stroke over Bob Goalby and Doug Sanders. Cupit was a stroke behind leader Sanders after 54 holes with a third-round score of 67.
The following year he won the 1962 Western Open by two strokes over Billy Casper. The tournament was held at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois.
Then in June of 1963, the U.S. Open returned to The Country Club for the first time in 50 years to celebrate the golden anniversary of Francis Ouimet’s playoff victory in 1913.
That’s where Cupit became a household name.
He fired a first-round score of 1-under 70 to trail leader Bob Gajda by a stroke.
Cupit (70-72) shared the second-round lead (142) with Finsterwald (73-69) and Arnold Palmer (73-69).
The third round had a number of high scores and Cupit had the third-round lead despite carding a 76. He was at 5-over 218, one stroke in front of Palmer, Walter Burkemo and Tony Lema.
During the fourth round, Julius Boros recorded two birdies on his final three holes to post a 72 and 293 total. Cupit still held the lead until a double-bogey on the 17th dropped him into a tie with Boros and Palmer. He then missed a 12-foot putt for birdie at the 18th that would have won the championship.
The putt barely missed, grazing the edge of the cup before sliding by.
That meant Cupit (final round of 75), Boros (final round of 72) and Palmer (final round of 74) all finished 72 holes tied at 9-over 293. Thus, an 18-hole playoff was needed the following day.
At the turn, Boros took a three-stroke advantage. Then Palmer had a triple-bogey at 11 with Cupit bogeying the same hole. Boros carded a 70, followed by Cupit (73) and Palmer (76).
It was Boros’ second U.S. Open title, having won the 1952 Open held at Northwood Club in Dallas.
Boros won the first-place prize of $16,000 and each of the three playoff participants received a bonus of $1,500 from the playoff gate receipts. Cupit and Palmer each collected $8,500 for finishing runners-up.
During an event in 2019 in Dallas, Cupit was asked if missing the putt was still painful.
“No, not really,” Cupit said. “Being in that playoff for the U.S. Open with Boros and Palmer is certainly a compliment to me. I hit a good putt but it just didn’t go in.”
Cupit was a Tyler resident during his successful years on tour during the early 1960s.
You can still spot Cupit around the courses in East Texas. He plays in numerous charity events and is the Golf Professional Emeritus at the Links at Land’s End in Yantis.
He is a true ambassador for golf and East Texas.