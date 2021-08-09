Rhett Sellers, a 2020 Trinity School of Texas graduate and current Rutgers University golfer, carded a 7-over 77 on Monday in the first round of the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Sellers placed the Oakmont Country Club course. On Tuesday, he will play the Longue Vue Club course. He is tied for 215th.
Jacob Bridgeman of Inman, South Carolina, a senior at Clemson University, shot the low round of Day 1, a 7-under-par 63 on stroke play co-host course Longue Vue Club. Three players – Joe Highsmith of Lakewood, Washington; Mark Goetz, of nearby Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and Alex Fitzpatrick, of England – shot 6-under 64s at Longue Vue, which is about 6 miles away from Oakmont in Verona, Pa. Four other players, including 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley, Massachusetts, had 5-under 65s at Longue Vue among a parade of under-par scores on the 6,705-yard layout set high above the Allegheny River.
Of the 60 players who shot at par or better, 58 played Longue Vue and just two played at Oakmont, which is hosting its record-tying sixth U.S. Amateur and 17th USGA championship.
Just one player of the 156 who played Oakmont posted an under-par score, a 1-under 69 by Cole Sherwood, of Austin.
Plano’s Parker Coody, 21, of the University of Texas, shot the lone even-par 70 at Oakmont on a day in which temperatures reached the low 90s and the heat index reached nearly 100.
The scoring averages for the courses reflected Oakmont’s difficulty, as Longue Vue played to a 71.7 mark and Oakmont was at 77.1, nearly 5½ strokes higher.
Coody’s twin brother, Pierceson, shot a 75 on the Oakmont course.
William Holcomb V, of Crockett, is tied for 24th after a 2-under 68 on the Longue Vue course.
The 312-player field will switch courses for Round 2 on Tuesday, after which the top 64 players will move on to match play, with six rounds to determine the champion, who will earn an exemption into the 2022 U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, among other rewards.