Longview product Haynes King has won the job of starting quarterback for Texas A&M.
Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher on Wednesday morning told ESPN 97.5 in Houston that King has been playing great and that “right now Haynes’ll be our starter.”
King, who in 2018 led the Longview Lobos to their first state championship since 1937, and Zach Calzada (Sugar Hill, Georgia, sophomore) have both been taking snaps with the Aggies’ first team since camp started and Fisher previously wouldn’t say whether one of them leads the QB competition
Fisher said Calzada would be the backup quarterback to get the season started, but that he is confident both players can win.
“I feel very comfortable with both guys,” he said. “I think both guys can win — and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”
Fisher indicated, however, that the quarterback situation could be fluid.
“That’s how we’ll go into this first game,” he said, while adding “those things are ever-changing.”
This past season, King backed up starter Kellen Mond. According to TexAgs.com, King completed two of four passes for 59 yards, which included a 42-yard touchdown pass to Max Wright against South Carolina.
King, son of longtime Lobos head coach John King, also rushed for 43 yards on six carries.
Fisher returns for his fourth season at Texas A&M after leading the Aggies to a 9-1 record last year with their only loss coming to national champion Alabama in the second game of the season.
Texas A&M enters the season ranked sixth in national polls.
At Longview, King compiled a 37-2 record as a starting quarterback. In 39 games, he completed 436 of 726 passes for 7,726 yards, 86 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while rushing for 1,311 yards and 20 touchdowns on 148 attempts. He also caught one touchdown pass.
As a junior in 2018, King helped lead the Lobos to the program's first state championship in 81 years. King passed for 3,667 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions and went 16 of 27 for 423 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 65 rushing yards and one TD in the Lobos' 35-34 win over Beaumont West Brook in the Class 6A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Lobos were 16-0 in 2018, and King passed for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior in an 11-1 season for Longview.