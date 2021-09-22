Longview (3-1) at West Mesquite (2-2)
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Coaches
Longview: John King
West Mesquite: Frank Sandoval
Last week: Longview 24, Bryant (Arkansas) 21; Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35
Up next: Wylie East at Longview, Oct. 1; West Mesquite at McKinney North, Sept. 30
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Joshua Thomas (310 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown) … Jordan Allen (281 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns) … Jalen Hale (324 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns) … Taylor Tatum (188 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown) … Jarrett Lewis (247 rushing yards) … Jartaivan Wright (124 receiving yards)
West Mesquite: Trevion Mitchell … Xavier Parker … Isaak Sandoval … Chris Scott … Je’Vaunte Jordan … J.D. Cotton
Keys: Longview will continue to find success when Tatum and Lewis run the ball. Quarterbacks Thomas and Allen are dangerous because they can use their passing and rushing abilities to move the Lobo offense down the field. Receivers Hale and Wright are always targets when the team needs a big connection down field.
WHEN WEST MESQUITE HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Longview: Devean Isaac (36 tackles, two sacks and one interception) … Willie Nelson (26 tackles and one interception) … Chase Smith (26 tackles) … Ta’Darion Boone (23 tackles) … Daedrion Garrett (22 tackles) … Kaden Brooks (17 tackles and two and a half sacks)
West Mesquite: Trevion Mitchell … Devin Duncan … T.J. Turner … Jesus Nino … Javion Jackson … Nick Singleton
Keys: Longview’s defense needs to lean on its playmaking defensive backs and linebackers to slow down a West Mesquite offense that’s scored 145 points in the first four weeks of the 2021 season. Nelson, Smith, Boone and Garrett lead a strong secondary, and Isaac and Brooks guide a powerful linebacker corps. The six athletes have combined for 150 tackles during that stretch to help their team limit four opponents to 81 combined points.
Did you know: Longview and West Mesquite are meeting for the second straight season … The Lobos prevailed 49-24 in 2020 … West Mesquite will be Longview’s second of six North Texas regular season opponents in 2021 … The Lobos lost to Denton Ryan 40-7 on August 28 … After Thursday’s game at West Mesquite, Longview will host Wylie East on Oct. 1, travel to Highland Park on Oct. 8, host Sherman on Oct. 15 and travel to McKinney North on Oct. 28.