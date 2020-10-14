Longview (2-1) VS. Beaumont West Brook (1-1)
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Stadium: Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Last week: Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14; West Brook 56, Bellaire Episcopal 10
Up next: West Mesquite at Longview, Oct. 23; West Brook at Galena Park North Shore, Oct. 23
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (52 carries, 304 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (34 carries, 307 yards, 5 TDs; 3 catches, 46 yards) ... WR Jalen Hale (12 catches, 181 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (14-26-0, 161 yards, TD; Rushing TD) ... QB Landyn Grant (13-24-1, 209 yards, 2 TDs; Rushing TD) ... TE Austin Pencheon ... TE Justin Beltran ... OL De’Qualin Vaughn ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Connor Cox ... OL Jatavian Bush ... OL Jax Norma ... K Antonio Onofre ... P/K Spencer Powell
West Brook: CB Addison Fulton (6-2) ... S Reggie Holmes (6-1) ... S Tyler Tucker (6-3) ... DL Jayden Davis (6-4) ... DL Brynden Anderson (6-0) ... DL Darea McCarthy (6-0)
WHEN WEST BROOK HAS THE BALL
Longview: LB Laqualon Hale (18 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, FF) ... LB Devean Isaac (12 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (18 tackles, 5 TFL, sack, FF, FR, PBU) ... S Tyree Hale (2 INTs, PBU) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, PBU) ... DL Joe Jones (2 TFL) ... S Shannon Jackson (18 tackles, INT, PBU) ... CB Dylan Davis (3 PBU) ... DL Jahkamian Carr
West Brook: QB Bryce Anderson (25-45-1, 408 yards, 5 TDs; 32 carries, 343 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Jamichael Foxall (19 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Joe Hayes (7 catches, 59 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Jordan Guidry ... WR Tyler Tucker ... OL Mykel Janise ... OL Cameron Handy
QUICK HITS
A solid test awaits both sides of the ball for Longview, particularly a big test on defense. Anderson, who played in the West Brook secondary as a sophomore, is an LSU commit as a junior and a true dual-threat — the engine of the Bruin offense. ... He’s got weapons too. West Brook packs its own one-two punch in the backfield with Guidry, a powerful back, and Foxall, who brings explosiveness to the mix. Overall, the Bruins are averaging 614 yards a game — 378.5 rushing and 235.5 passing. ... But the Lobo defense has been up to the task so far this season. Opponents have 202 rushing yards on 65 carries this season against the Lobo defense, which has had a number of contributors step up week-in and week-out. Longview has allowed an average of 209.7 yards per game — 142.3 passing and 67.4 rushing. ... Their speed has been evident and tackling has improved significantly since the opener and both will need to be crisp against Anderson and company. ... For the Lobo offense, it’s a new look this season as Allen and Grant continue to get their reps in and that is expected to continue this week. Both had had flashes and have been game managers as Longview has churned out some long, clock-chewing drives. That’ll be key this week against West Brook — move the chains. ... Tomball Memorial put up 356 passing yards against West Brook and Episcopal finished with 195 a week ago. Episcopal finished with 113 yards on the ground but only had 38 through three quarters. ... King noted earlier this week that both of these teams are similar as far as breaking in new faces at several places. In the final non-district tuneup of the season, both teams should have a better feeling of what they have moving forward after this showdown.
DID YOU KNOW?
Longview is the visiting team tonight ... This is the fourth meeting in the series with Longview leading, 2-1. Two of the meetings have been decided by a single point with West Brook grabbing a 34-33 win on 2016 and Longview winning the Class 6A, Division II state title in 2018, 35-34.
— Hayden Henry