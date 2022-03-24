LONGVIEW — For the second straight year, Longview opened the boys soccer postseason with a Class 5A bi-district matchup against longtime rival Tyler.
The Lobos battled the Lions to a 3-3 tie by the end of the second overtime period before they topped the competition with a 4-2 scoring edge in the penalty kick shoot-out. They improved their season record to 18-3-3, and advance to play either Red Oak or Royse City next week.
“[Tyler] made it a war,” said Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright. “Pleased and excited to be done with that one.”
“We just wanted to keep playing,” he added. “I was proud of the effort.”
Tyler, who finished their 2022 campaign with a 7-13-2 season record, jumped out to an early 1-0 lead against Longview. Ricardo Olivares found the net on his early shot attempt to put the Lions in front at the 38:04 mark of the first half.
Longview finally broke through for a game-tying goal when Parker Kelsey found the net and scooted the ball past Tyler goalkeeper Jesus Flores with only 5:24 left in the first half.
Alex Flores finally gave Longview its first lead of the match with a goal at the 15:25 mark of the second half, but Tyler’s answer at the 10:56 mark made it a 2-2 game.
Forty minutes of game play wasn’t enough to break the tie, but Emanuel Villela’s goal at the 7:37 mark of the first period of extra time gave Tyler a 3-2 scoring edge.
Longview knotted up the score again when Parker Kelsey sneaked the ball into the net at the 8:56 mark of the second extra time period.
As overtime transitioned to the penalty kick shootout, Longview knew it had one final opportunity to pull out a first round playoff victory.
Four Lobos, including Victor Aguilar, Diego Enriquez, Chance Williams and Nathan Magee, scored on penalty kick attempts to top the two Tyler goals from Damian Razo and Francisco Robles.