The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders picked up a 7-0 win over Lufkin Friday in the Longview Tournament.
Ella Rose Embry had two goals. Conally Hooper, Deanna Zarcone, Kyleigh D’Spain, Jenna Barnes and Kelsey Filla all added a goal.
Lexie Thedford had two assists. Zarcone, Hannah Smith, Kate Deatherage and Hooper all added an assist.
Legacy JV-White defeated Texas High 4-0 with goals by Taylor Henry, Lauren Smith, Sofia Williams and Elise Prince.
Legacy JV-Red defeated Palestine 3-1 with two goals by Tiphanie Gurrusquieta and a goal by Denise Torres.