Two Longview runners rushed for more than 100 yards as the Lobos scored a 58-14 victory over the Tyler Lions on a chilly Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Longview (7-2, 4-1) finishes No. 2 in District 7-5A Division I behind Highland Park and is expected to host Lufkin next week in a bi-district at Lobo Stadium.
The Lions end a disappointing season at 2-7 and miss the postseason by finishing 2-4 in district and in fifth place.
The Lobos burst out to a 35-0 first quarter lead, scoring on their first play from scrimmage, a 71-yard gallop by Kaden Meredith.
Meredith finished the night with 121 yards on five carries with three touchdowns to tie Fred Talley's career mark of 55 touchdowns. He also scored on runs of 20 and 17 yards, all in the first quarter.
The Lobos totaled 453 yards (373 rushing, 80 passing) to the Lions' 159 (45 rushing, 159 passing).
Ladaylon Jackson added 105 yards on nine carries for Longview. He scored on runs of 5 and 3 yards in the third quarter.
After trailing 49-0, the Lions got on the board in the third quarter when Jacques Jone dashed 72 yard to the end zone, outrunning the speedy Lobo defenders. Saul Perez' PAT was good and the Lions trailed 49-7 with 5:40 showing.
Longview then followed with a safety and a 2-yard run by backup QB Isaiah Harris. Spencer Powell kicked six PATs with Antonio Onofre kicking two.
Tyler QB Ken'Yontae Pinkard made a nice throw against the grain to hit Tacorey Gilliam for a 21-yard TD pass with 7:13 in the fourth. Perez made the PAT.
Also in the first quarter, Jacobi Williams scooped up a fumble and returned it 31 yards for a TD and QB Jordan Allen connected with Jalen Hale for a 53-yard TD pass.
Jones led the Lions in rushing with five carries for 69 yards. Makavion Potts had three catches for 64 yard and Montrell Wade had four receptions for 30 yards.
Pinkard hit on 7 of 14 attempts for 97 yards, while Eli Sanchez had 3 of 7 for 17 yards.
Captains for Senior Night for the Lions were Keelan Erwin, Travion Ates, Ashton Williams and Preston Johnson.