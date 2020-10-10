LONGVIEW — Tyler Legacy had a chance to go into the locker room with a lead over Longview.
And for a brief second, it looked like the Red Raiders had moved in front of the Lobos.
Christian Baxter’s 43-yard field goal sailed through the uprights on what appeared to be the final play of the half.
However, Longview head coach John King called a timeout, forcing Baxter to attempt the long kick a second time.
Baxter had the distance, but the ball veered to the right as the Lobos led 16-14 at the break.
Longview outscored Legacy 21-0 in the second half to pull away for a 37-14 victory — the Lobos’ 16th consecutive win in the series — Friday at Lobo Stadium.
“This is a big test going on the road, get on a bus ride over here and be in an environment we hadn’t been in before against a really good football team,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We learned that we are physical enough to play with anybody. I thought physicality wise, we matched up with them in a lot of cases. We had some busts on both offense and defense, and we had some missed opportunities in special teams. You’ve got to play good complementary football any time you’re playing a good football team. Tonight, we didn’t necessarily do that. We’ve got to tie all three phases together.
“Again, we’re still young in our season. We’ve got guys that have not played in our system. We didn’t have spring ball, so we expected mistakes. But overall, I thought we played really aggressively and fast and played physical, so I think we passed that test. We’ve got to go back and fix the mental part of it.”
Legacy won the toss and elected to receive.
Jamarion Miller went 10 yards on the opening play, but the Lobos were able to hold and force a punt.
Longview ended its opening drive with a 48-yard field goal from Antonio Onofre.
The Red Raiders looked to fire back as Trent Adams found Ladavion Butler for a 34-yard gain that was called back due to ineligible receiver.
Legacy was forced to punt and a 5-yard punt set the Lobos up at the Legacy 16. Longview needed just three carries to get into the end zone as Kaden Meredith scored from 1 yard out. Longview went for two and was stopped to make the score 9-0 with 1:29 to play in the opening quarter.
The Red Raiders had a 53-yard punt from Adams on its next drive, and the Lobos followed with a 15-yard punt that set Legacy up at the Longview 31. Two plays later, Adams tossed the ball up the Butler, who jumped up to make the grab and fell back into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown reception, making the score 9-7 early in the second quarter.
Longview came right back as Markevion Haynes’ 44-yard run set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Meredith to put the score at 16-7 with 4:12 on the clock.
Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to the Lobo 15, and Bryson Donnell scored on the next play with a 15-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 16-14.
Legacy forced a Longview punt and was able to line up for a go-ahead field goal attempt on the final play of the half.
Meredith returned the opening kickoff of the second half 83 yards to the Legacy 10, and Haynes had runs of 9 yards and 1 yard to make the score 23-14.
“I thought the guys played a really good game the first half,” Willis said. “We should’ve been up at halftime, had a chance and made that first field goal. Coach King did a good job there calling that timeout and icing us, and we missed the second one. I thought we were in a good spot. What we couldn’t do was come out and give up a big kickoff return, and that’s exactly what we did. And we let that momentum that we carried into halftime kind of swing on us a little bit right there. And I thought they did a pretty good job running the ball off tackle weak side, and we really struggled to adjust to that.
“That’s what this game is for, we’ve got to go and watch film and make those adjustments and make sure we’re ready to play. We probably won’t play anybody that’s as physical up front as Longview.”
On the ensuing drive, Legacy lined up to punt on fourth down. The ball was snapped to defensive end Garfield Lawrence, who picked up seven yards for the first down.
On second down, Adams rolled to his right to attempt a pass and was hit hard by a Lobo defender, forcing him off of the field for two plays. Bruce Bruckner came in at quarterback and attempted a pass to Jaylon Caldwell.
The Red Raiders were eventually stopped on fourth down. Adams was in for the play, which was a handoff to Donnell that the Lobos were able to thwart in the backfield.
Later in the third quarter, Haynes scored on a 41-yard run to stretch the lead to 30-14.
Longview had the ball in its own territory early in the fourth quarter and was forced to punt.
Legacy’s KJ Humber — fresh off of a two-interception performance against rival Tyler High — blocked the punt. It went off of a Legacy player and rolled on the ground before Humber jumped on it at the Longview 21.
The Red Raiders were held to a field goal attempt, which was blocked by Jacobi Williams.
Longview added one more touchdown — a 19-yard pass from sophomore Jordan Allen to sophomore Jalen Hale on third and 11 with 7:48 to play.
Entering the contest with 915 yards rushing through two games, the Red Raiders wee held to 107 yards on the ground on 32 carries. Miller, who had 41 carries for 517 yards in those two games, carried the ball 13 times for 45 yards. Donnell had 10 attempts for 35 yards.
"Big night from the defense and they were outstanding," Longview head coach John King said. "We put them in a bad situation a couple of times with short grass but they were solid. They held up throughout and were pretty good all night stopping that two-headed monster."
Adams was 6 of 13 for 49 yards, and Bruckner completed two passes for 14 yards. Butler made four grabs for 49 yards.
Haynes led the Lobos with 118 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Meredith had 110 yards and two scores on 110 carries. Allen was 5 of 10 for 44 yards. Fellow sophomore Landyn Grant was 1 of 4 for 22 yards.
Legacy (2-1) is scheduled to play at Allen next Friday. Allen’s game with Cedar Hill was called off on Friday due to COVID-19.
Longview (2-1) will meet Beaumont West Brook Thursday in Lufkin. West Brook was Longview’s opponent in the 2018 Class 6A Division II championship game when the Lobos won their first state title in 81 years.
———
Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14
Legacy 0 14 0 0 — 14
Longview 9 7 14 7 — 37
First Quarter
LONG — Antonio Onofre 48 field goal, 4:34
LONG — Kaden Meredith 1 run (Run failed), 1:29
Second Quarter
LEG — Ladavion Butler 30 pass from Trent Adams (Christian Baxter kick), 8:24
LONG — Meredith 1 run (Spencer Powell kick), 4:12
LEG — Bryson Donnell 15 run (Baxter kick), 3:52
Third Quarter
LONG — Markevion Haynes 1 run (Powell kick), 11:10
LONG — Haynes 41 run (Powell kick), 2:18
Fourth Quarter
LONG — Jalen Hale 19 pass from Jordan Allen (Powell kick), 7:48
LEGACY LONGVIEW
First Downs 11 15
Rushes-Yards 32-108 39-240
Passing Yards 63 66
Comp.-Att-Int. 8-19-0 6-14-0
Punts-Ave. 6-31 3-21.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 5-53
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 13-45, Bryson Donnell 10-35, Trent Adams 6-19, Garfield Lawrence 1-7, Ladarius Newsome 1-(-7), Ra’Shawd Ellis 1-9. Longview, Markevion Haynes 9-118, Kaden Meredith 20-110, Robert Vinson 2-7, Landyn Grant 3-4, C.J. Hopkins 1-4, Jordan Allen 2-2, Ladaylo Jackson 1-2, Amarian Hamilton 1-(-7).
PASSING —Legacy, Trent Adams 6-13-0 49, Bruce Bruckner 2-6-0 14. Longview, Jordan Allen 5-10-0 44, Landyn Grant 1-4-0 22.
RECEIVING — Legacy, LaDavion Butler 4-49, Kasen Carpenter 2-14. Longview, Jalen Hale 3-51, C.J. Hopkins 1-15, Markevion Haynes 1-4, Kaden Meredith 1-(-4).