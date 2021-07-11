Two East Texas teams finished in the top 10 of the Texas Golf Association's Father-Son Championship that concluded on Sunday at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin.
The Longview squad of Ryan Hill and Watson Hill tied for fourth with a score of 291 (69-66-156). They tied with Charles Rougeau (Brenham) and Brandon Rougeau (Round Rock) (65-69-157—291).
Cameron Brown and Dean Brown of Jacksonville tied for ninth with a 295 (71-71-153). They tied with Daniel Shaprio (The Colony) and Nick Shaprio (Plano) (69-70-156—295).
Kyle and Derick Kelting of Amarillo were crowned champions after winning on the first playoff hole over Matt and Will Griffin of San Antonio.
The teams finished the 54-hole tournament tied at 3-under-par 285. The Keltings, who were playing in just their second Texas Father-Son, defended their title from last year when they were declared co-champions with the Griffin’s.
The Keltings won the Father-Son Championship Flight on the par-5 first playoff hole after combining for a 9 shot total to best the Griffin team’s 10 shot total.
Derick made birdie and Kyle made par to clinch the playoff for the Keltings. Will made birdie and Matt made bogey for the Griffin’s.
Both the Keltings and Griffins were crowned co-champions last year. Due to COVID-19, there was no playoff. This year, however, the teams were able to settle the score.
Peach and Jay Reynolds of Austin finished the week in third at 1-over 289.
The 2022 Texas Father-Son will be at Wichita Falls Country Club in Wichita Falls.
Entries are open to male amateur golfers who reside in the state of Texas, with a WHS Handicap Index of 18.0 or less. To be eligible teams must consist of blood or legal relationship (stepfather/stepson). Teams consisting of ‘in-laws’ are not permitted.
The teams play four-ball stroke play in rounds one and two. In round three, the combined score (individual stroke play using both players scores) in the final round to determine the overall champion.
Three teams were crowned as tri-champions at the end of Sunday’s final round. Mike and Andy Campen of Austin/The Hills, Brannon and Cullen Smith of Midland/Angleton, and Niko and James Nebout of League City all finished at 5-over 221 totals for the week.
The Hogan (Net) Flight was won by Charles and Nick Archer of Rockwall/Rowlett after firing a final round 7-under 65. Host club team John and Jack Kennedy of Lufkin finished in second place.
Diana’s Jackson and Ken Sampson topped the Nelson (Net) Flight with a final round 4-under 68. Finishing runner-up was Dallas’s Benjamin and Lloyd Hughes.
Jamey and Aaron Freisleben of Montgomery/Spring fired a final round 9-under 63 to capture the Crenshaw Flight. They won the flight by 12 strokes over Corbin and Robert Janssen of Houston/Sugar Land.
In the Kite Flight, Dallas’ Chris and Paul Divis won by carding a final round 3-under 69. They finished one shot ahead of two teams tied at 3-under par for the week.