LONGVIEW — Longview's District 7-5A, Division I football contest set for Friday against Sherman has been canceled due to the Bearcat football team being quarantined, Lobo football coach John King said.
The entire football program is being quarantined, King said, meaning that no games at any level will be played this week.
District 7-5A, DI has a no contest policy, meaning that if a game has to be canceled, it reverts to a head-to-head factor against common opponents involving the two teams affected.
“Number one, play the game if you can with what players you have that aren’t affected,” King said in October. “If for some reason you can’t play the game, the rule is that there will be a letter from the superintendent saying that your football team is quarantined and won’t be able to play that week. If that’s the case and the game cannot be made up, the two teams involved will come down to head-to-head against common opponents and if you’re tied, it comes down to points.”